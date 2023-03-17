Starfield age rating reveals players can do drugs, but not have sex

Bethesda’s upcoming open-world RPG Starfield doesn’t look like it’ll feature any sort of sexual activities according to a new age rating.

Starfield is still a few months away, finally releasing in September, but ahead of a planned Starfield Direct in June, it seems like some important details about the game have been discovered.

As reported by Kotaku, the Australian Classification Board completed a classification on March 15 addressing the game’s violence, drug use, sex, nudity, themes, and language.

Although the game will feature plenty of violence, scoring “high impact” in that regard, it leaves a lot to be desired for those wanting romantic options.

Bethesda Don’t expect to have sex in Bethesda’s new RPG.

Starfield age rating suggests game will lack sexual content

The ACB’s rating goes on to list the game’s nudity as having a “very mild impact,” which is the second lowest rating.

This might suggest some shirtless moments, but not much else. Don’t expect to see any sort of full-frontal nudity or anything of that sort.

Interestingly, although the game will include some nudity, there won’t be anything in the way of sexual content.

Australian Classification Board Starfield will contain lots of drug use, but little nudity and no sex.

Under the “sex” category, ACB claims Starfield contains “none.” This is surely going to come as a shock to anyone looking to engage in steamy intercourse on undiscovered planets, but it is what it is.

However, under the drugs category, Starfield has a “high impact” and earned itself an 18+ rating. As such, it seems like the devs are going to let players get high, but just not have sex on drugs.

In any case, expect to learn more about the long-awaited new Bethesda IP in the months ahead with a Starfield Direct presentation on June 11.