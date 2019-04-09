When is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming out? Release date, trailer and more - Dexerto

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been unveiled at the 2019 Star Wars Celebration. Here’s everything we know so far.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player Star Wars adventure set after the events of Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith after the Jedi were largely wiped out from the galaxy.

Despite receiving a reveal during E3 2018, we still don’t know a whole lot about the game but all of that is set to change during Star Wars Celebration.

When is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming out?

EA have now officially announced the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as November 15, 2019.

The date was revealed in a press release alongside the April 13 livestream, as well as previewing a new trailer for the game.

What is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

The developer of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is Respawn Entertainment who have a lot of momentum going for them after the release of Apex Legends earlier this year.

Heading into the reveal, we know the time period of the game and that it will be a single-player title with a heavy focus on story.

The time period the game is a dark time for the Jedi as Order 66 has been delivered which ordered all of the Jedi to be hunted down and killed.

Players take control of a Jedi who survived the initial purge and that leaves a lot of room for where the story can go.

Looks like Jedi Fallen Order will be available on November 15 pic.twitter.com/hyUGUfWexL — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 13, 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay reveal coming at E3

Thirdly, for #MayThe4thBeWithYou, we're excited to confirm that #StarWarsJediFallenOrder will have its gameplay reveal this June at EA Play and E3! More details to come! pic.twitter.com/Yo0vNlgS5K — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 4, 2019

EA has revealed a full gameplay reveal for Jedi Fallen Order will be shown at E3 2019 in June.



For those on the fence about the game, it looks like a lot of your questions will be answered.

Last updated May 4, 2019 3:47pm.