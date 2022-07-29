Star Citizen patch 3.17.2 notes: Siege of Orison, 100 player cap, database stipend

Alan Bernal . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Star Citizen patch 3.17.2 is here with the new dynamic event, Siege of Orison, a boost to the player cap per server, and a database stipend that will alleviate some pain of the update’s wipe. Here’s the full notes.

As players await the full release of the long-anticipated game from Chris Roberts and Cloud Imperium Games, they’ve been getting a hell of a preview from the title’s Alpha flight that’s given them a deep look into the title.

Building on what they have so far, the devs are bringing a suite of new additions to Star Citizen along with a new event for people to explore and an anti-aircraft vehicle to try out.

That’s not to mention the first introduction of AI Planetary Nav Mesh to bring the game’s combat to a whole other level as well as an increase to how many players can inhabit a server at a time. Here’s what’s changing as part of Star Citizen patch 3.17.2.

Star Citizen Siege of Orison

The Siege of Orison has landed in Star Citizen and it’ll be joined by Jumptown events that players will be able to access for the next two weeks.

This time around the gameplay will cater more to FPS fans with combat taking place over a brand new location, Crusader Industries’ corporate sales platforms.

Players will have to liberate the platforms from the Nine Tails outlaw group by defeating four of its Lieutenants and, ultimately, its Commander.

New player cap increase to 100

The galaxy is opening up to even more players per server with Star Citizen’s new 100-player cap that will scale the combat even further.

Cloud Imperium warned players that there could be stability issues with the new player cap, but it’s all a part of the process to create the expansive scenarios envisioned for the game.

There’s plenty to look forward to in the Star Citizen 3.17.2 update, so check out the complete list of features coming in the patch notes below, courtesy of CIG.

Star Citizen 3.17.2 patch notes

Siege of Orison Dynamic Event

In this new dynamic event, the Nine Tails outlaw group has taken control of Crusader Industries’ corporate sales platforms by establishing a no-fly zone to prevent access by air. The Siege of Orison is set in an all-new location across foursprawling, highly-detailed platforms that, when combined, offer a massive area nearly equal to that of its own landing zone. The event is primarily focused on FPS combat, with players working together to help Crusader Industries take back control of the platforms and disable the inverter device by eliminating the Nine Tails Lieutenants on each platform to draw out the challenging Nine Tails Commander.

100-Player Server Capacity

The maximum number of players on a server has been doubled from 50 to 100 players! This increase adds new emergent gameplay for large group activities including space battles, races, and more. This represents the next step on the road to implementing Server Meshing, while CIG continues to work on ongoing network and stability improvements.

New Derelict Reclaimer POI and Missions

A new derelict Reclaimer POI has been added to microTech for players to explore, offering new mission types and loot. The new location supports the AI Planetary Nav Mesh, allowing for the introduction of combat missions featuring NPCs. An additional space derelict Reclaimer has also been added with three new custom mission types.

Derelict Colonial Outposts

Recently shown off to the Star Citizen community in a development livestream, the outposts are finally ready for pilots to explore! Five derelict colonial outposts have been added across the Stanton system, with their design based on the homesteads first shown at CitizenCon 2021.

AI Planetary Navigation

The first iteration of the Planetary Navigation Mesh is now live, allowing NPCs to navigate the varied terrain of planets and even land dropships to deliver troop reinforcements. The tech will serve as the foundation for future content planned for Star Citizen.

Anvil Centurion

Control the skies with the Anvil Centurion, now available to drive in-game! This short-range anti-aircraft vehicle houses both the pilot and a dedicated gunner and features four energy weapons with unlimited ammunition to dominate local airspace. The Centurion is a must have for any combined-arms forces, providing critical support for ground troops.

Illegal Delivery Missions