Destiny 2 adds cheeky Spider-Man crossover no one saw coming

If there’s one thing gamers love, it’s a good crossover. So as you can imagine, when Destiny 2 fans noticed that a Spider-Man-inspired emote had hit the store, they were pretty excited.



Bungie is celebrating its 30th year as a studio, and they’ve been treating Destiny 2 players with plenty of content to mark the occasion. The 30th Anniversary event has more than a few nods to the last three decades of gaming.

Advertisement

But not only have the studio brought a number of classic Halo weapons to their looter-shooter, but it also appears even movies aren’t safe. Comic book fans might have noticed that the new emote found on the Eververse store looks familiar.

That’s right, guardians can now perform the cringy, yet hilarious dance from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

Now live on the Destiny 2 store, you can purchase the “Too Cool Dance” emote to add to your inventory. It’ll set you back 500 Silver, which works out at $4.99 or £4.79. However, if you’re not willing to drop real money on this piece of nostalgia, it will be available for Bright Dust from January 4, 2022.

Advertisement

If you’re too young to know what we’re talking about, director Sam Raimi crafted a Spider-Man trilogy before the MCU as we know it was born. After two stellar movies, the third film in this trilogy received slightly mixed reviews for a multitude of reasons.

One of the most mocked and endlessly memed parts of the movie saw evil Peter Parker dance in the doorway of a clothing store, backed by the sounds of James Brown.

This moment has become a staple of internet culture in the years since. And now, you pay homage with your Destiny 2 guardian.

Advertisement

As you can imagine, once the new emote was shared by Reddit user Gummo2, Destiny 2 fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. “I physically screamed when I saw it on sale, and instantly bought it,” said one excited fan.

Others simply took the opportunity to fire off Destiny/Spider-Man pun. “You’ll get your Bright Dust when you fix this damn door,” joked another player.

This is just a small piece of the content Bungie has released so far in their anniversary celebrations. And with The Witch Queen expansion coming soon, it’s a good time to be a Destiny 2 player.