Leaked Skate footage offers closer look at Fun City map & customization

Another video boasting leaked gameplay footage of Skate has gone live online, offering a closer look at the Fun City map and more.

During EA Play Live in July 2020, EA announced the return of its beloved skateboarding franchise, Skate. In the two-plus years since then, new details about the project have surfaced piecemeal.

And in recent months, some of the most noteworthy glimpses at the new title have hit the web via pre-alpha gameplay leaks.

In addition to warning fans against downloading unofficial Skate files, EA and developer Full Circle recently lifted the veil on the new title’s future. For one, the upcoming Skate installment simply bears the title of skate.

The team has also confirmed it will launch as a free-to-play experience sans loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics.

Leaked Skate gameplay shows map and customization options

Despite EA’s relatively recent news blowout for Skate, leaks continue to make the rounds online, the latest of which stems from playtest footage.

The two-minute build is viewable here. Notably, it showcases a player character skating around a gray box level, popping ollies, grinding rails, and performing several other tricks.

After the one-minute mark in the video, viewers can also catch a glimpse of the Fun City map. A legend on the left-hand side details points of interest that include Bus Stops, racing locales, and a Private Park.

Electronic Arts

Writing on the map itself denotes larger areas that players will likely explore, such as a Financial District, Lighthouse, Civic Center, and Central Plaza.

Further along in the leaked gameplay footage, the player opens Skate’s customization menu. The screen suggests the title will boast in-game video editing tools and a “Build Kit” for creating “Skate Parks” and a “Hangout Space.”

At present, there’s no word on when EA will officially showcase more of the experience in action. Skate also lacks a firm release date at the time of writing.