Skate 3: All cheat codes, unlockable characters, & more

Skate 3 cheat codes can be used to make certain changes to the gameplay. Here’s every cheat code in Skate 3.

In the absence of a modern Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game, the Skate series became the go-to franchise for skateboarding fans – with Skate 3 being the jewel in the crown. Even in 2022, Skate 3 is still beloved, but did you know the game features a selection of old school cheat codes?

Here’s all the cheat codes and unlockables in Skate 3 to enhance your skating experience. We’ll also explain how to do the crazy Super Jump move that gave rise to multiple memes when the game came out.

What are cheat codes used for in Skate 3?

Cheat codes in Skate 3 aren’t as plentiful as they were in the Tony Hawk series, and they don’t really make the gameplay any easier. Instead, they let you play with the game’s mechanics and chance the atheistic somewhat.

Read More: Skate 4 gameplay leak draws mixed reaction

The cheats in Skate 3 exist mostly for fun, or convenience in the case of some. You can find a full list below:

Skate 3 cheat codes

Here’s all of the available cheat codes in Skate 3:

Code Effect Zombie Turns all NPCs into zombies Mcfly Turn your skateboard into a hover board Miniskaters Small skaters Deadspacetoo Unlocks Isaac from Dead Space dontbesomayo Unlocks Miracle Whip clothes and items streetsweeper Resets all arena objects to their original place

Skate 3 unlockable characters

As well as Isaac Clarke from Dead Space, you can unlock the following other special characters:

Character Method Meat Man Beat all Hall of Meat challenges Dem Bones Beat all Death Race events

Super Jump ability

The Super Jump is more of a glitch than a cheat and one that sees you flying about 40 feet in the air. It’s useful for reaching certain areas to find secrets and beat challenges.

Here’s how to pull it off:

Set the game to easy mode so you’re less likely to fall off your board.

so you’re less likely to fall off your board. Find flat ground.

Enter the “Goofy Stance.”

Face the left side of the screen.

of the screen. Perform a FS 360 pop Shuvit .

. Now, when in the air tap RT/R2, and before you hit the ground press Y/X.

If done correctly, you’ll now go flying into the air. It may take a few tries, but once you do it, it soon becomes easy to pull off.

So, there you have it – that’s every cheat code in Skate 3 and more.

