Silent Hill Transmission: Date, time, & how to watch

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Konami announced an online event called Silent Hill Transmission which will reveal future updates to the Silent Hill series. Here’s everything fans need to know about the event.

Following the tumultuous departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami which resulted in the cancellation of Silent Hills, the Silent Hill franchise has long been dormant.

However, rumors about a possible reboot or continuation of the series have been swirling for years despite silence from Konami.

Now the developer has broken its silence and announced Silent Hill Transmission, an event that will feature “the latest updates for the Silent Hill series.” This article will go over everything fans need to know about the event.

Contents

The Silent Hill Transmission event is set for Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and the event will begin at 2 PM PDT / 5 PM EST / 10 PM BST.

Konami Despite persistent rumors surrounding a Silent Hill reboot, the franchise has laid dormant for years.

How to watch Silent Hill Transmission

At the time of writing, there are no official streams set up just yet to watch the event. However, fans should expect the link to the stream to drop shortly on official channels such as the official Silent Hill Twitter account or the Konami YouTube channel.

Additionally, Konami launched an official website for the event that links to the Silent Hill Twitter account and Facebook page. Again, at the time of writing, no stream links are hosted on the website.

The only information currently displayed on the website aside from the links is the date and time for the live stream event.

What to expect

As for what fans can expect from the Silent Hill transmission event, there are a few possibilities.

The longest-running and most prolific rumor surrounding the Silent Hill series is a reboot coming to the PS5.

Sources close to the series, such as Silent Hill film director Christophe Gans, called the rumors surrounding a Silent Hill relaunch “accurate.”

However, that may not be the only Silent Hill-related product announced during the event. According to recent leaks, an age rating for a title called Silent Hill: The Short Message surfaced in Korea, though not much is not about the game aside from its title.

That’s all we know about the upcoming Silent Hill Transmission event. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest links and new information.