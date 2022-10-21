Silent Hill Ascension: Trailer, rumors, & everything we know so far

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Silent Hill Ascension is a new game in the Silent Hill series that’s set to be something very different from what’s come before. Here’s everything we know.

Silent Hill Ascension was announced during the Silent Hill Transmission event. Unlike the also announced Silent Hill f, the remake of Silent Hill 2, and the equally mysterious Silent Hill: Townfall, Ascension will be a game that combines storytelling with streaming for a totally unique experience.

The game will be developed together by Bad Robot Productions, Behavior Interactive, Genvid Technologies, and DJ2 Entertainment with each developer bringing something different to the table. Ascension will be an online experience where a collective of players interacts with the story to shape it. Exactly how it will work is still under wraps, but we do have some clues.

Contents

Konami A creepy figure haunts the tower in Silent Hill Ascension

Not yet, no release date for Ascension has been revealed by the developers.

However, the game is set to release in 2023, meaning it could release before any of the other games announced during the Silent Hill Transmission.

What platforms will Silent Hill Ascension be on?

We don’t yet know which platforms Ascension will release on. Due to the nature of the game though, it may not receive a traditional console or PC release. Instead, it may turn out to be an online experience that can be played across various platforms.

Trailer

Check out the game’s reveal trailer below:

Gameplay and setting

The trailer shows a tall tower guarded by an armored demonic figure as several players frantically work together (online) to save a member of their team. It appears as though players will need to climb the tower, hence the title, dodging monstrous entities as they work together to complete various goals.

While we know the game will be an interactive multiplayer experience, just how similar the game is to other series entries is unknown. The gameplay could resemble The Quarry and other narrative horror adventures, or it could be something new entirely.

