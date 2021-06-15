Shin Megami Tensei V release date announced in Nintendo E3 Direct 2021 - Dexerto

Shin Megami Tensei V’s release date was revealed during Nintendo’s E3 Direct 2021. Fans got their first major look at the wildly-anticipated JRPG with an epic trailer during the digital conference.

The sequel will include new features such as combo attacks.

The new entry is getting a worldwide release.

After years of anticipation, Atlus has announced that the next entry in the SMT franchise will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on November 12, 2021.

Players around the world will not have to wait long as it was revealed during the Nintendo E3 Direct that the title will be getting a simultaneous worldwide release.

A detailed gameplay trailer also gave us our first real look at Shin Megami Tensei V’s new graphical engine and features, as well as a hint at what to expect with its story.

Shin Megami Tensei V gets new features

In the three-minute trailer, Atlus showed off Shin Megami Tensei V’s new fully open-world design. Paired off with an updated graphics engine, the SMT series has never looked better.

The short video also gave us our first look at the title’s protagonist. Fused with a demon, the character is able to utilize powers against his foes throughout the post-apocalyptic world.

Interestingly, it also looks to overhaul the combat system with a snappy UI and a brand new combo system that lets you chain attacks. The entry will, of course, retain the mechanic that lets you recruit demons to your team with speech.

While many Nintendo fans may be let down that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 isn’t coming out until 2022, Atlus looks to be giving players a truly expansive adventure with the latest entry into the long-running SMT franchise.

SMT 5 will officially be making its debut on November 12th, 2021 and will release in all countries on the same day. While there is still a lot we don’t know about the project, the latest trailer gave us some major hints at what we can expect from the anticipated title.