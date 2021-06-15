Nintendo reveals Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay & release details at E3 - Dexerto

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 got an epic new trailer during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct. After years of anticipation, fans finally got another major look at the much-hyped Nintendo Switch sequel.

After originally being announced in 2019, Nintendo has finally revealed that the sequel to Breath of the Wild will be hitting stores sometime in 2022.

In a trailer that ended the digital conference, we got our first proper look at how the sequel picks up after the events of Calamity Ganon in the original 2017 title.

Nintendo’s dive into the wildly-anticipated sequel revealed a whole host of new gameplay, including the game’s major co-op feature with Zelda.

The trailer opened up with Link dropping through the clouds above, before showing a glimpse of the Sky islands seen in 2011’s Skyward Sword. Hyrule Castle is also now suspended in mid-air.

It also revealed new gameplay mechanics such as a flamethrower and being able to pass through solid objects, meaning the Sheikah Slate is going to get a huge upgrade from the original.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 release date

An exact release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 wasn’t shown at E3, but it was revealed that Nintendo is “aiming” for a 2022 drop. This does leave the game open for a delay to 2023, but we’re all crossing our fingers and toes that this isn’t the case.

It is currently unclear whether the sequel will release on the rumored Switch Pro but with such a far away date, it is certainly a possibility.