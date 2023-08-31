All Sea of Stars Achievements & Trophies
Sea of Stars is one of the most exciting indie titles of 2023 and the game has plenty of Achievements and Trophies for players to obtain. Here’s a rundown of all the Achievements and Trophies you can get in the game.
2023 may be massive for Triple A games but there are a lot of fantastic indie releases coming out as well, and Sea of Stars has already received a great reception selling 100k copies in just a single day.
The RPG comes from Sabotage Studios who previously worked on action-platformer The Messenger. Sea of Stars is a prequel to the team’s debut game and is set in the same universe, but follows a new set of characters on an exciting adventure.
There are plenty of Achievements and Trophies for players to collect as they explore the world and complete the main story, and we’ve got a rundown of them all in this handy hub.
How many Trophies and Achievements are in Sea of Stars?
There are a total of 42 Achievements and Trophies for players to collect in Sea of Stars, including the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players. If you’re an Xbox user, completing every Achievement will net you 1,000 Xbox points.
A handful of these are deemed secret Achievements and Trophies so be mindful of potential spoilers.
Sea of Stars: All Achievements & Trophies
A full list of every Sea of Stars Achievement and Trophy you can obtain in the game has been provided below:
- True Solstice Warrior – Successfully achieve all of the feats (Platinum Trophy)
- Conch Master – Bring all Conches to Mirna Village
- Master Angler – Catch every fish species at least once
- Bouncy – Bounce a Moonerang at least once-great
- Lock’s Myth – Break a Total 50 locks in battle
- Gustative Completion – Cook every recipe at least once
- To the Teeth – Unlock all Combos
- Well read – Listen to all of the campfire stories
- Measure Hunter – Find every single treasure
- Boss Slugged – Defeat the Forbidden Caves
- No, wait! – Get sent to Sleeper Island
- Stretch Quest – Defeat the Chromatic Apparition
- Now give me that! – Defeat Romaya
- Dweller of Woe – Defeat the Dweller of Woe
- Who would have thought? – Learn Captain Klee’shae’s true identity
- Yo, Ho! – Defeat the Stormcaller
- Home – Build your own town
- Solstice Power – Find the Solstice Amulet
- Dweller of Torment – Defeat the Dweller of Torment
- Detritus Fallen – Defeat the Leaf Monster
- And stay down, too! – Defeat the Acolytes
- Dweller of Strife – Fight the Dweller of Strife
- Fight fire with lunar – Defeat the Toadcano
- The Warrior Cook – Attend the ceremony
- Who would have thought? Part 2 – Learn Serai’s true identity
- Chin up! – Defeat Meduso
- Featherweight – Defeat the Triumvirate of Eminence
- Enter the Artificer – Meet Arty
- Dweller of Dread – Defeat the Dweller of Dread
- Lieupedant – Defeat Elysan’darelle
- Clockwork Champion – Defeat the Watchmaker in a game of Wheels
- Wholesome Food – Have dinner at the Golden Pelican
- Better of Dead – Defeat the Gun Goddess
- Hey, that’s a reskin! – Defeat the Sea Slug
- Elder Dissed – Defeat Elder Mist for a second time
- Glassdiator – Defeat Croustalion
- Free from serviduke – Free Deuke Aventry’s soul
- Home Neat Home – Build a Sp, an Inn, a shop, and a Fishing Hut in Mirth
- Living Encyclopedia – Achieve pro rank in every single Quiz Question pack
- New Garl + – Fulfill the ultimate wish
- No God of Mine – Defeat the Fleshmancer
- What a Technique! – Defeat 10 bosses with Artful Gambit relic on
- Me Day – Use the spa in Mirth with all six playable characters
It’s worth noting that every entry from ‘Boss Slugged’ to ‘Me Day’ is considered a secret Achievement/Trophy.
Those are all the Achievements and Trophies you can obtain in Sea of Stars. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:
