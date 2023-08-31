All Sea of Stars Achievements & Trophies

Sea of Stars is one of the most exciting indie titles of 2023 and the game has plenty of Achievements and Trophies for players to obtain. Here’s a rundown of all the Achievements and Trophies you can get in the game.

2023 may be massive for Triple A games but there are a lot of fantastic indie releases coming out as well, and Sea of Stars has already received a great reception selling 100k copies in just a single day.

The RPG comes from Sabotage Studios who previously worked on action-platformer The Messenger. Sea of Stars is a prequel to the team’s debut game and is set in the same universe, but follows a new set of characters on an exciting adventure.

There are plenty of Achievements and Trophies for players to collect as they explore the world and complete the main story, and we’ve got a rundown of them all in this handy hub.

Sabotage Studio There are plenty of Achievements and Trophies to obtain in Sea of Stars.

How many Trophies and Achievements are in Sea of Stars?

There are a total of 42 Achievements and Trophies for players to collect in Sea of Stars, including the Platinum Trophy for PlayStation players. If you’re an Xbox user, completing every Achievement will net you 1,000 Xbox points.

A handful of these are deemed secret Achievements and Trophies so be mindful of potential spoilers.

Sea of Stars: All Achievements & Trophies

A full list of every Sea of Stars Achievement and Trophy you can obtain in the game has been provided below:

True Solstice Warrior – Successfully achieve all of the feats (Platinum Trophy)

Conch Master – Bring all Conches to Mirna Village

Master Angler – Catch every fish species at least once

Bouncy – Bounce a Moonerang at least once-great

Lock’s Myth – Break a Total 50 locks in battle

Gustative Completion – Cook every recipe at least once

To the Teeth – Unlock all Combos

Well read – Listen to all of the campfire stories

Measure Hunter – Find every single treasure

Boss Slugged – Defeat the Forbidden Caves

No, wait! – Get sent to Sleeper Island

Stretch Quest – Defeat the Chromatic Apparition

Now give me that! – Defeat Romaya

Dweller of Woe – Defeat the Dweller of Woe

Who would have thought? – Learn Captain Klee’shae’s true identity

Yo, Ho! – Defeat the Stormcaller

Home – Build your own town

Solstice Power – Find the Solstice Amulet

Dweller of Torment – Defeat the Dweller of Torment

Detritus Fallen – Defeat the Leaf Monster

And stay down, too! – Defeat the Acolytes

Dweller of Strife – Fight the Dweller of Strife

Fight fire with lunar – Defeat the Toadcano

The Warrior Cook – Attend the ceremony

Who would have thought? Part 2 – Learn Serai’s true identity

Chin up! – Defeat Meduso

Featherweight – Defeat the Triumvirate of Eminence

Enter the Artificer – Meet Arty

Dweller of Dread – Defeat the Dweller of Dread

Lieupedant – Defeat Elysan’darelle

Clockwork Champion – Defeat the Watchmaker in a game of Wheels

Wholesome Food – Have dinner at the Golden Pelican

Better of Dead – Defeat the Gun Goddess

Hey, that’s a reskin! – Defeat the Sea Slug

Elder Dissed – Defeat Elder Mist for a second time

Glassdiator – Defeat Croustalion

Free from serviduke – Free Deuke Aventry’s soul

Home Neat Home – Build a Sp, an Inn, a shop, and a Fishing Hut in Mirth

Living Encyclopedia – Achieve pro rank in every single Quiz Question pack

New Garl + – Fulfill the ultimate wish

No God of Mine – Defeat the Fleshmancer

What a Technique! – Defeat 10 bosses with Artful Gambit relic on

Me Day – Use the spa in Mirth with all six playable characters

It’s worth noting that every entry from ‘Boss Slugged’ to ‘Me Day’ is considered a secret Achievement/Trophy.

Those are all the Achievements and Trophies you can obtain in Sea of Stars. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

