Roblox receives huge funding from US Homeland Security to combat terrorism

Roblox is working with the US Department of Homeland Security in a bid to combat threats of extremism amid younger players.

Security in social media and gaming continues to evolve, with new initiatives aiming to protect potentially vulnerable players. Roblox, one of the biggest online experiences in the world, has over 50 million players worldwide.

Though there are plenty of game modes, worlds, and more to explore in the game, many are catered towards younger players.

In a new project alongside the US Department of Homeland Security, Roblox joins a roster of titles that will gain additional funding to enhance its security protocols.

Roblox joins $700,000 counterterrorism program

As part of a program led by Middlebury College’s Institute of International Studies, $700,000 will be awarded to various social media platforms to fight threats of extremism and radicalization. This two-year program marks the first time that the DHS has distributed funding toward counterterrorism within online gaming.

Speaking on their goals for the project with Ars, researchers within Middlebury’s program said it will enrich “the development of a set of best practices and centralized resources for monitoring and evaluation of extremist activities.”

The program will also develop “a series of training workshops for the monitoring, detection, and prevention of extremist exploitation in gaming spaces.”

Amazon / Roblox Corp Roblox remains one of the most popular games in the world.

The deputy director of the CTEC (Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism) at Middlebury College claimed that the DHS funded program will also seek to engage companies such as Activision and Bungie, as their products “essentially act like social platforms.”

“I want game developers, especially big ones like Roblox and Microsoft, to have dedicated counter-extremism in-games teams,” Newhouse elaborated.

Newhouse expanded on this, adding “these days, we need to push to be that sophisticated on the games industry side as well.”

Though the program has only been in progress for six months, they intend to speak with the Entertainment Software Association to increase the program’s output.