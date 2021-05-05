Returnal update 1.3.3 fixes frustrating PS5 Trophy bug: patch notes - Dexerto

One of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 releases of 2021 has now implemented its first patch post-launch. Thankfully, this update resolves a lot of issues players were having, including an annoying Trophy bug.

Returnal’s launch has been about what players have expected out of the new third-person action-adventure title from Housemarque. Players have been praising the game highly since it released, and have noted that it does a phenomenal job at showcasing the true power of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

If you are still on the fence regarding purchasing then we recommend checking out our in-depth review of it! In the meantime, devs have released its first major patch following the game’s release worldwide. Here’s all you need to know about the changes within the new update.

Advertisement

Returnal update 1.3.3 patch notes

The new patch was implemented on May 5 and addresses an ample amount of issues players were running into since the game released. One, in particular, has been the burden of many, and this pertains to certain Trophies not being unlocked for completing particular actions.

Read More: How to buy the new Sony X Nike PS5 shoes

This issue has been discussed heavily among players of the game, and Gamefaq forum user skrewuguys noted the following in regards to the bug: “I just beat the game. Didn’t get the trophies for any of the bosses, level 30 proficiency, any of the acts, and 5 parasites.”

Along with this fix, they have also resolved numerous stability issues and one issue relating to the healing affected players were experiencing when rested in Helios.

Advertisement

If there are bugs or glitches that you are encountering and are not mentioned in this patch, we can assume Housemarque will be addressing them later down the line.

Read More: Leaker reveals when GTA 6 might be announced

Full patch notes below: