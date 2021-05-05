How to buy the new Sony X Nike PS5 Shoes: price, release date, more - Dexerto

Looking to get your hands on the sweet PlayStation 5 kicks designed by Nike and Sony? Here’s everything you need to know about them, including how to buy, and more.

It is not uncommon to see collaborations between shoe companies nowadays, as these partnerships are often used to intertwine the two fanbases to develop a spectacular finished product of the consumer.

Nike and Sony are also two familiar faces in the kicks industry, as in the past they have collaborated on the PG 2.5’s which released back in 2018. Now, they will be releasing a new design based around the PlayStation 5. Here’s all you need to know if you are in the market for these sweet shoes.

PS5 X Nike shoes release date & price

The new shoes are a part of Los Angeles Clippers star NBA player Paul George’s signature line of shoes, which has now released five lines to this day. Making the connection between the PS5 colorway and Paul George a perfect match for the two parties.

The shoe itself is the basic PG5 concept; but fully decked out to fit the color profile of the PlayStation 5, which released back during the Fall of 2020. Yujin Morisawa, who is the Chief Designer of the PS5 and Senior Art Director at Sony spoke to Input regarding the announcement of the new shoe.

“A lot of the elements [in the PG5 x PS5] are inherently part of their DNA-Like the PlayStation symbols, things that were always going to be seen on their controller or console in some way shape or form, so we knew it’s a safe bet to bring those elements in to connect the DNA back to PlayStation, regardless of how the actual design of the console looks”

As well, Yujin Morisawa noted how blown away he was with the finished design of the PG5 X PS5:

“The concept was cool. I was really blown away by the design, like how modern and futuristic it was”

Now, if you are looking to pick up these new kicks, then you may need a bit of luck on your side. As HYPEBEAST has noted that the shoes will only appear on the Nike SNKRS site on May 14th, but will make their way to the US on May 27th.

Surprisingly, the new PG5’s are not going to retail for more than what you would normally pay for a pair of these kicks. As they will retail for $110 USD from the get-go, but we can assume supply is going to be limited considering the perplexity of the design.