Resident Evil 4 release date revealed, and it’s sooner than you think

Sony has finally confirmed a Resident Evil 4 remake for PlayStation 5 that will take players back to one of the most iconic experiences in the franchise.

The company announced the long-awaited remake during the June 2 State of Play that showed off upgraded graphics to the survival horror shooter. What’s more, Capcom will even have PSVR 2 content available for players to have new ways of interacting with the classic title.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023 so players won’t have to wait long before they can explore the rural regions of Spain once again.

Details of RE4’s VR content are scarce but Sony will reveal more details in the coming months leading up to launch.

Advertisement

This story is developing…