Redfall’s shocking low player engagement has fans saying the game is “dead already”

Just days after release, Redfall player engagement is so low that fans are concerned the game is already “dead” and will be unable to pick up momentum.

Redfall was released on May 2, 2023. Despite only being live for less than a week, fans fear that the lackluster debut of the game means that the title will struggle to pick up momentum and garner a strong player base moving forward.

At the time of writing, the all-time peak for the game comes in at just over 6,000 players. The 24-hour peak currently sitting at 4,000. For a brand-new release, these numbers are obviously rather troubling in the AAA space.

Article continues after ad

Part of the big issue plaguing the game at launch is its performance issues, with many citing this as rendering the title almost unplayable.

In Dexerto’s review of Redfall, we wrote that “Redfall is one of the worst-performing games in years, and even when it’s working, it’s undercooked and uninspired. It’s impossible to say if this is the case, but Redfall ‘feels’ like a game that has succumbed to too much compromise.”

Article continues after ad

Redfall players concerned by low engagement numbers during launch

In a brand new Reddit thread, Redfall players are questioning if the game is “dead already” due to its shaky launch and minimal players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“1.5K active players on Steam. And 5K viewers on Twitch. I literally have never seen a big AAA game die so quickly. This is worse than Forspoken records, and I think Redfall might objectively be the worst game to come out this year so far. Seriously, what the hell was Arkane thinking with this? If I was a developer at Arkane, I would never allow this game to release in such a state.”

Article continues after ad

Another Reddit user commented, “Look at the Steam reviews, over and over its product refunded on like 80% of them.” Others have also been quick to point out how “regardless of how much money these companies have, surely releasing back-to-back flops isn’t a winning strategy.”

Time will tell if Redfall is able to pick up momentum in the weeks and months following release and increase player engagement. However, with the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Diablo 4 looming, there is a chance Redfall will be unable to find a second wind.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.