PlayStation giving away PS5s with ‘Treat Codes’: Start date, how to find codes, rewards

PlayStation are giving away a whole bunch of PS5s to committed fans with the launch of ‘Treat Codes’ — and it’s incredibly easy to get involved.

PlayStation 5 consoles are still notoriously difficult to come by despite having launched in November 2020, with several aspiring players still unable to grab one from retailers.

Defined as “a contest that puts you and fellow gamers at the center of a globe-spanning code hunt,” PlayStation will be releasing 14 codes worldwide for eagle-eyed players to find, enter, and be in with a chance of winning a free PS5.

Here’s all the info you need to know on PS5 Treat Codes, including when the promotion is available and the codes that have been found.

PS5 Treat Codes dates

The PS5 Treat Codes campaign started with the first code going live on Tuesday, February 15. Codes will be released on a daily basis until 14 have gone out, with the last released on Monday, February 28.

The campaign doesn’t end on February 28, though. Hopeful winners will have a chance to enter as many codes as they can find until 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm GMT) on Monday, March 7.

How to sign up for PS5 Treat Codes

Entering to win one of the nine PS5s available isn’t as easy as just inputting the code on the PlayStation website (though it’s not far off it).

Here’s what you have to do:

Head to the PS5 Treat Codes page. Click on one of the ‘Enter Code’ prompts. Sign up with your PlayStation network ID. Accept the terms and conditions set out in the Official Rules to be able to enter codes.

Confirmed PS5 Treat Codes and how to enter

A series of 14 unique codes resembling PlayStation controller inputs will appear online, on social media channels, and in unexpected places around the world, such as high-profile events involving sports, gaming, film, and music. Each code will provide you with an opportunity to enter and win a PS5 console, which means finding every code will give you 14 opportunities to enter the contest.

Once you enter the code, you’ll have to answer a question, from which you’ll be entered into the draw.

Here are the confirmed codes so far:

Code 1: L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, Left D-pad, Right D-pad, R2, Square Code 1 answer: 1,000,000

L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, Left D-pad, Right D-pad, R2, Square Code 2: TBA

TBA Code 3: TBA

TBA Code 4: TBA

TBA Code 5: TBA

TBA Code 6: TBA

TBA Code 7: TBA

TBA Code 8: TBA

TBA Code 9: TBA

TBA Code 10: TBA

TBA Code 11: TBA

TBA Code 12: TBA

TBA Code 13: TBA

TBA Code 14: TBA

You will see a crown symbol beside every ‘quest’ you have completed to confirm your entry has been submitted.