Prosecutors claims man had “Agent 47 Hitman fantasy” amid murder trial in the UK

A man in the UK is on trial for the alleged murder of his housemate which prosecutors claim may have been motivated by a “bizarre fantasy” of being Agent 47 from the Hitman games.

A murder was recently committed in Botley, Oxfordshire in the UK with Eugene Coman now accused of killing his flatmate. However, it doesn’t appear to have been just an ordinary murder, as prosecutors claim the man was either acting out an “Agent 47 Hitman Fantasy” or was driven by “good old fashioned sexual jealousy.”

Coman is accused of stabbing his flatmate, Leonid Laboshin, in the kitchen of their shared home. He confessed to committing the crime, but claimed he was not doing it in his right mind. Admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

As reported by the Oxford Mail, a murder trial opened at the Oxford Crown Court on February 28, with prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson presiding over the case. He said, “the prosecution says there are really two competing motives for the killing.

“One is what one might call good old fashioned sexual jealousy; the cause of many killings since Helen of Troy and no doubt before that.” The victim, Laboshin, had allegedly been courting another housemate of theirs who he was interested in.

Or a second possible motivation, according to the prosecutor, was Coman’s “bizarre fantasy” around Agent 47, the titular character of the Hitman franchise.

Leonid Laboshin A selfie of the victim, Leonid Laboshin

The jury was told that Coman had made a number of internet searches about the ruthless assassin prior to the event. The day before the alleged murder, he reportedly convinced his brother to shave his hair, seemingly as to resemble Agent 47.

When the murder was committed on October 17 2022, he was wearing a black suit, white shirt, and tie when he was arrested. This happens to be the trademark costume for the contract killer. The prosecutor described it as a “rather unusual outfit for killing.”

Mr. Ward-Jackson continued, “There is evidence on the defendant’s computer that he admired and sought to emulate this rather unsuitable role model.”

This is not Coman’s first instance of violence which the jury was told of. A year and a half before the killing, he had allegedly pistol-whipped a property manager who was chasing him for unpaid rent.

Coman denies the murder charge, and the trial continues.