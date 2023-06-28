Project Loki playtest: How to sign up for new MOBA from Ex-LoL, Overwatch & Halo devs

A new studio, Theorycraft Games, unveiled its first title to the world in the form of a MOBA that is part League of Legends, Smash Bros and Apex Legends. Here’s how you can sign up for its playtest.

Theorycraft Games shocked the MOBA world on June 28 by revealing Project Loki, a four-on-four “squad-based hero battleground” that blends classic League-like gameplay with unique shooting mechanics.

The game is being worked on by a wide array of developers from hit titles you likely have heard of before. Valorant, Overwatch, LoL, Apex Legends, and Halo devs have joined together at Theorycraft.

While the game is still in “pre pre pre pre pre alpha,” the team is letting players sign up for an early playtest and it’s super easy to do so.

How to sign up for Project Loki playtest

To get started, you’re going to need an email, Discord, and Steam account to complete the registration. Once you have all those, head to the Theorycraft Games website and click on “sign up to playtest.”

From there, it’s going to ask you to input your email, full Discord username, and Steam ID number.

After that, select which region you will be playtesting from, input your email account once more and you should receive an email from Theorycraft with a game key and additional instructions.

The next playtest is scheduled for June 29-30, but more will be happening with the devs saying that playtests will happen “roughly” once a month.

The developers are encouraging players to provide feedback in Discord about their experiences and make suggestions, so be sure to make your time playing count. See you on the battlefield!