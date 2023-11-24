Prices get smashed by 30% off LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster for Black Friday

The Hulk best watch his back this holiday season! The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster is on sale for a bargain price from the LEGO Store for Black Friday.

We all love the action-packed Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and we know fans would want to own something from one of the most incredible scenes. LEGO Marvel fans will eat better than the Avengers with post-fight shawarma this holiday season with a great offer from the LEGO Store on the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set.

Save on LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster from the LEGO Store

The LEGO Store is offering a Hulk-sized discount of 30%, bringing the price down to $384.99, a relatively Bruce Banner-sized price suitable for the holiday season.

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster contains 4,049 pieces. It comes with a single partially suited-up Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and stands a monstrous 52cm tall.

This thing is big because, after all, it needs to beat the Hulk. Its mighty size rivals some sets in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series.

This set makes the perfect gift for the older LEGO Marvel fan since we can’t ignore that 18+ label. All the young LEGO heroes will need to look elsewhere for a marvelous gift this holiday season. Act fast, heroes, because the LEGO Stores Black Friday event ends November 27.

