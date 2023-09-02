Police recover $300,000 in Magic: The Gathering cards after infamous TCG heist

Magic: The Gathering cards, reportedly worth over $300,000, have been recovered by authorities after thieves stole them during the annual tabletop convention Gen Con 2023.

Indiana Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that thieves had stolen upwards of $300,000 of Magic: The Gathering cards on August 2, 2023, a day before the largest tabletop game event in North America, was scheduled to start.

Photos emerged of the suspects, where the two could be seen making off with a whole pallet of Trading Card Games through the convention center, as the authorities used the footage to appeal for the public’s help.

After a few days, police were able to quickly identify two TCG designers as persons of interest in the case. The suspected robbers’ getaway was well documented due to cameras being placed all around the venue and shockingly they even wore their own merchandise to aid detectives further.

In a breakthrough for the case, just a month later the goods were seized and the suspects were caught, all the way in New York.

IMPD Detectives locate and recover $300,000 of stolen Trading Card Games

The IMPD confirmed via their X/Twitter account that the stolen Magic: The Gathering TCG goods were found on August 25 in New York City, with the aid of the New York State Police.

“The cards are in the process of being returned to Indianapolis and held as evidence,” the report states.

Charges are said to be being filed with the Prosecutor’s Office in the future for the suspects, as the investigation by detectives into the card heist is considered ongoing.

Police have further stated that they are: “no longer looking for these persons of interest.” As the two suspect’s attorneys have been contacted.

However, it is made clear by the IMPD’s official statement that: “The suspects should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Trading Card Game card valuations have surged to new highs as they have continued to be increasingly desired, from Logan Paul’s Pokemon $5 million dollar Pokemon card, to Post Malone’s $2 million dollar Magic: The Gathering card.