Thieves who allegedly stole $300k of Trading Card Games might have worn shirts advertising their own game

Authorities investigating the Gen Con trading card game heist have declared two new people of interest in the investigation, and it could be based on shirts worn by the alleged theives.

The annual tabletop convention Gen Con 2023, the largest even of its kind in North America, recieved new levels of attention when it emerged that an entire pallot worth over $300,000 of Trading Card Game cards had been stolen by two unidentified thieves.

But now authorities have a new angle in their investigation- and it could be because the theives wore their own merchandise during the heist.

Police name two game designers as people of interest in card game robbery

In the images released by the Indiana Police Department, the two alleged theives can be seen with a huge pallet, thought to be primarily Magic: The Gathering cards.

The shirt worn by one of them can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage, and police reckon they know what the design on the back is: merchandice for a tabletop card game called Castle Assault.

Indiana Metropolitan Police Department

The official statement from the police went into more detail about the two people they’re interested in.

The statement reads: “Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Detectives have developed strong persons of interest regarding the theft of $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards from Gen Con Indy 2023. The theft took place on August 1st, 2023.”

Castle Assault describes itself as a tactical tower defence game, and has consistently been featured at Gen Con since 2017. Two of its designers were named in the offical police statement, meaning the shirt worn by one of the theives could have helpled the authorties make the connection.

