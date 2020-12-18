 Pokemon Go players concerned as Pokestops & Gyms disappear - Dexerto
Pokemon Go players concerned as Pokestops & Gyms disappear

Published: 18/Dec/2020 14:11

by Alex Garton
Niantic

Pokemon Go players have spotted certain Pokestops and Gyms are disappearing from the game. There’s speculation among the community that Niantic is using the new AR Mapping tool to decide which ones get removed as well. 

Pokestops and Gyms are a fundamental aspect of Pokemon Go’s gameplay. So when they suddenly start disappearing from player’s local areas, there’s definitely a cause for concern.

The removal of these features can leave players with a lot less to do and make it harder to collect resources. This has led to widespread speculation in the community surrounding the reasons for these mysterious disappearances.

A lot of theories target the new AR Mapping tool introduced to the game in October.

Niantic
Pokestops provide players with various resources and rewards.

A thread posted to the Pokemon Go subreddit claiming that Pokestops and Gyms are disappearing has garnered over 12,000 upvotes and nearly 700 comments.

The post says that Pokestops and Gyms are being randomly removed and urges players to stop using the AR mapping tool. It claims Niantic is using data from Field Research to remove “misplaced” or “fake” Pokestops and Gyms.

“The AR Mapping tool that Niantic is trying to push you to use through Field Research is actively being utilized to remove Pokestops and Gyms… I just had a fair bit of gyms and stops removed from my area.”

Of course, this has not been specifically confirmed by Niantic so take the speculation with a pinch of salt. However, it’s very strange that so many Pokemon Go players are facing the exact same issue just after AR Mapping has been introduced to the game.

Niantic
It’s difficult to know exactly why Niantic would be removing Gyms and Pokestops.

This situation is certainly frustrating for players as having fewer activities in their area makes the game a lot less interactive.

Hopefully, Niantic will provide some clarity over why these features are being removed so players don’t have to worry about using the AR Mapping tool.

In the meantime, players are just left to speculate on why these mysterious disappearances are occurring.

Dexerto has reached out to Niantic over the issue, seeking comment.

GTA Online Lester voice actor responds to heist return rumors

Published: 18/Dec/2020 14:06

by David Purcell
Lester gta 5
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto players have just been given a brand new Cayo Perico heist in GTA Online, but one fan has been looking to the future for clues already. Asking Lester voice actor Jay Klaitz about a future return, he didn’t give too much away. 

Lester is one of the most mischievous, yet popular, characters in the entire game. There’s no doubt about that. He’ll often pop up with the odd phone call to offer players work, or respond to messages from your iFruit phone.

Well, those messages have gone beyond the boundaries of the game it seems. The voice actor for Lester, Jay Klaitz, appears to be just as responsive in real life.

GTA Online Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist didn’t have room for the crafty Lester.

GTA 5 voice actor responds to rumors

Many players have been hoping the figure will reappear in a future heist, after not making it into the Cayo Perico mission. He has masterminded some of the biggest steals in the game’s online mode since launch, most recently at the Diamond Casino. Clearly, it would be a popular decision if Rockstar brought him back for a new quest in the future.

In a thread of not so private DMs posted to Reddit, a user asked him: “Hey Jay, just wondering was the Casino Heist the last heist you will be in forever in GTA?”

While his response didn’t give the exact answer the player might have wanted, it certainly left the door open. He said: “Hard to say! Rockstar runs a tight ship, so ol’ Lester has to keep his mouth shut… Happy holidays and have a great New Year!”

I Asked Jay Klaitz (Lester) If he will be in any other heists in the future or if he is done on his cameo..here’s what he said from gtaonline

 

As mentioned earlier, this would certainly go down well with the community if it ever happened. Players were impressed with the communication between the team and fans as well, with one posting: “He really just casually chats with fans? Sounds like a cool dude.”

Another joked: “Judging by the pic of Lester and Georgina at the Pier, it seems like he finally decided to retire. Or at least for now. After all, he has been bragging about having more money than he could spend.”

“Don’t swamp voice actors”

A moderator of the subreddit was pleased to see the interaction, though did offer a warning of sorts to clue hunters. They posted: “While it’s awesome that a VA responded to your DM, I kindly request that users don’t swamp other VA or developers associated with Rockstar Games with questions concerning topics about future DLCs, games, or other trade secrets.

Rockstar Games
Voice actors speaking to fans is generally seen as a positive thing for fans.

“These people are signed into contracts that will ruin them if they breach terms, and it’s also obnoxious and rude to pester these private individuals with questions they either can’t answer or don’t know the answer to.”

That comment wasn’t welcomed with the same positive response from fans. However, some questioned the issue, while others admitted it was nice to see voice actors responding to trending topics in the community.

Whether or not the character will come back soon remains to be seen, but they haven’t exactly ruled it out. That, at the very least, is a good sign.