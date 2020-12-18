Pokemon Go players concerned as Pokestops & Gyms disappear - Dexerto

Pokemon Go players have spotted certain Pokestops and Gyms are disappearing from the game. There’s speculation among the community that Niantic is using the new AR Mapping tool to decide which ones get removed as well.

Pokestops and Gyms are a fundamental aspect of Pokemon Go’s gameplay. So when they suddenly start disappearing from player’s local areas, there’s definitely a cause for concern.

The removal of these features can leave players with a lot less to do and make it harder to collect resources. This has led to widespread speculation in the community surrounding the reasons for these mysterious disappearances.

A lot of theories target the new AR Mapping tool introduced to the game in October.

A thread posted to the Pokemon Go subreddit claiming that Pokestops and Gyms are disappearing has garnered over 12,000 upvotes and nearly 700 comments.

The post says that Pokestops and Gyms are being randomly removed and urges players to stop using the AR mapping tool. It claims Niantic is using data from Field Research to remove “misplaced” or “fake” Pokestops and Gyms.

“The AR Mapping tool that Niantic is trying to push you to use through Field Research is actively being utilized to remove Pokestops and Gyms… I just had a fair bit of gyms and stops removed from my area.”

Of course, this has not been specifically confirmed by Niantic so take the speculation with a pinch of salt. However, it’s very strange that so many Pokemon Go players are facing the exact same issue just after AR Mapping has been introduced to the game.

This situation is certainly frustrating for players as having fewer activities in their area makes the game a lot less interactive.

Hopefully, Niantic will provide some clarity over why these features are being removed so players don’t have to worry about using the AR Mapping tool.

In the meantime, players are just left to speculate on why these mysterious disappearances are occurring.

Dexerto has reached out to Niantic over the issue, seeking comment.