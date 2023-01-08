Pokemon Go players call for Niantic to overhaul 10km hatches: “Stop putting junk in eggs”

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Pokemon Go players are voicing their displeasure with Niantic over the hatching pool for 10km eggs, calling the results “junk” in their current form.

Pokemon Go players are a vocal bunch and they’re not afraid to speak up when they see something they deem unfair or irregular in their favorite game.

In the past, they’ve mobilized around everything from “disappointing” designs to the price of tickets to the upcoming Hoenn Tour Las Vegas event, but now it’s the iconic egg-hatching system that is drawing their ire.

Pokemon Go trainers plead with Niantic to “stop putting junk in eggs”

Pokemon Go’s formula of real-world exploration and in-game micromanaging has cemented it firmly in its own lane in the gaming community at large and eggs play a huge part in what makes the ARG unique.

While it’s supposed to function as a reward for players who take the time to explore, many of the trainers who dedicated their time to getting out in the world agree that the effort doesn’t match the prize.

When one person took to the game’s subreddit to air their complaints, it didn’t take long for others to join in on their call for change.

“Togedemaru in 10k eggs is pure Niantic trolling,” one player said of the 10km eggs, while another called the entire system “criminal.”

“I quite literally only get Vullabys from 12k eggs… I wouldn’t want it if it was in a 2k,” a third chimed in.

One trainer dug deeper into the problem and presented a potential solution that the Pokemon Go team could implement to alleviate the playerbase’s collective pain.

“I wouldn’t mind trash eggs if there were more ways to get incubators without paying for them,” they started. “Incubators as weekly walking awards would be ideal… which is why we will never get them.”

There’s no way to know for sure if their grim prophecy will hold up, but the pessimism is enough to make it clear that players are ready for a shakeup to the current system.