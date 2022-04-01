PointCrow announces Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod release window

YouTuber and speedrunner PointCrow has officially announced a release window for the highly anticipated multiplayer mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. Its massive open world and player-lead story went on to win the Nintendo exclusive title of Game of the Year.

Despite its size and seemingly limitless replayability, players have always dreamed of a BOTW multiplayer expansion. With a legitimate multiplayer mode being nowhere in sight, one creator sought to make their own.

In November 2021, PointCrow posted a $10,000 bounty for whoever could create a multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild. Less than a year later, the mod has an official release window.

Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod coming this summer

On March 30, PointCrow posted a teaser video on Twitter showing a short clip of the mod in action. He also stated that the mod would be coming to his YouTube channel during Summer 2022.

PointCrow also provided Dexerto with some additional info regarding the BOTW multiplayer mod. He stated, “It’s functional, runs at 28fps at least, and you can be anywhere in the game. The mod needs polishing on more niche things like Cryonis, rune support, quest syncing, etc.”

As for the release date, PointCrow went on to explain the timeline for the mod. “It’s coming to my YouTube channel in 2022. Then it will be made available for free for anyone to play once I’ve sufficiently made enough content surrounding it.”

In a previous interview with Dexerto, PointCrow stated that he would be rewarding those working on the mod with the $10k bounty. He also stated he had hired the developers and had been paying them since he discovered their work. “They’re getting fair wages for the time spent”

Breath of the Wild Multiplayer is happening. Coming to my channels Summer 2022 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MPhuHGaXIg — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) March 31, 2022

PointCrow hasn’t announced an exact date for when he will start uploading content from the mod. However, he has stated that he will let us know more information as it gets closer to time.

