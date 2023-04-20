PlayStation stealthily raises Steam game prices but there’s a catch

Sony stealthily raised the prices of PlayStation games on Steam; but, for now, the change only impacts select territories.

PlayStation finally started porting its first-party experiences to PC with Horizon Zero Dawn’s 2020 launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Since then, several other PS4-exclusives have similarly made the leap, including God of War (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man, and the two most recent Uncharted entries.

For the most part, these ports have been a boon for the hardware manufacturer. Horizon’s PC version alone had brought in $60 million in revenue by May 2022. Now it appears Sony is looking to squeeze a bit more juice out of previous PC releases.

PlayStation is increasing its game prices on Steam

ResetEra users noticed that Sony quietly bumped the prices of its first-party games on Steam. There’s a catch, though – the changes only apply to select regions such as Chile, Japan, and South Korea.

Interestingly, some SteamDB digging from PlayStation LifeStyle revealed that many of these adjustments occurred between April 14 and April 19. The titles impacted include Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Miles Morales, Returnal, and supposedly Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Reportedly, the revised price ranges in affected regions are as follows:

Argentina: 4199-5999 Pesos to 8499-9999 Pesos

Canada: $59.99-69.99 CAD to $64.99-79.99 CAD

Chile: 32000-39500 CLP to 35000-42000 CLP

China: 279-379 RMB to 345-414 RMB

Colombia: 159000-194000 Pesos to 184000-219000 Pesos

Japan: 4900-6490 Yen to 6490-7590 Yen

South Korea: 45880-58800 Won to 52800-62800 Won

Since the adjusted costs have only appeared on Steam, thus far, it is unknown if similar changes will go live for other PC storefronts.

It’s also worth noting that Sony has yet to formally announce the increased PlayStation game prices on Steam. If and when such confirmation will hit the web is anyone’s guess at this time.