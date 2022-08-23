Sony unveils customizable DualSense Edge wireless PS5 controller

During the stream for Gamescom 2022, Sony unveiled their customizable DualSense Edge wireless PS5 controller to compete with Xbox’s elite series 2 2.

As Call of Duty and other games continue going in popularity, more and more fans are gaining interest in customizable controllers.

Microsoft released the Elite Series 1 controller for the Xbox One in 2015, prompting Playstation fans to begin calling for a customizable version of the DualSense since the release of the PS5.

On August 23, Sony unveiled the DualSense Edge wireless controller with customizable controls, stick caps, and more.

Sony DualSense Edge Wireless controller

During Gamescom 2022, Sony released a trailer for its new DualSense edge and detailed the design in a blog.

It reads: “Today, we are thrilled to unveil the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5, the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Designed to give you an edge in gameplay by allowing you to create custom controls, the DualSense Edge wireless controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience tailored to your playstyle.”

They also detailed the features that will be available with the DualSense Edge like the ability to adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, as well as adjustable triggers and multiple control profiles.

The DualSense Edge offers on-the-fly adjustments thanks to its fn button that allows users to make changes while inside their favorite game.

Gamescom2022/Sony

Similar to controllers like the Xbox Elite Series, the DualSense Edge also has swappable standard, high, and low dome stick caps as well as half-dome and lever-style back buttons.

Sony didn’t stop there, however, as they’ve taken the controller the next step with fully replaceable analog sticks, something that this writer doesn’t believe existed until now.

It’s unknown when the controller will be available for purchase, or even how much it will cost, but we’ll be sure to provide an update when that information becomes available.