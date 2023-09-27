PlayStation boss Jim Ryan to step down as CEO

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan will be stepping down from his role at the company when he retires in March 2024.

Since taking up the position of CEO at Sony Interactive Entertainment back in 2019, Jim Ryan has been the face of the iconic company.

On September 27, 2023, reports began surfacing that Jim was stepping down from his role — and now, Sony has made it official.

Jim Ryan is set to retire from the company in March 2024, and Sony Group Corporation COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki will take his place.

Jim Ryan set to retire in March 2024

According to a press release from Sony, Jim Ryan will stay in his position until Hiroki Totoki becomes interim CEO on April 1, 2024.

Ryan said in the press release: “After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America.

“I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”

Jim Ryan first joined the company back in 1994, and hasn’t made it clear whether or not he’ll be involved in the gaming industry after his retirement, or if he’s going to enjoy the rest of his life without work.

In a second statement, Ryan added a comment for his fans and customers of Sony: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”