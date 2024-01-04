Insider says PS5 Pro announcement could be further away than you think

The PlayStation 5 pro may be still a while away before Sony is ready to announce it, according to a reliable insider.

Pro versions of consoles are nothing new with Xbox, Sony and even now Nintendo releasing advanced upgrades to their machines at some point each generation.

So far, Sony has yet to unveil the first look at a possible PS5 Pro, but some have suspected a reveal at CES 2024. However, one insider doesn’t think that will be the case.

Tom Henderson, a well-known and established leaker, indicated that he believes it’s just too soon after the launch of the PS5 Slim for a new console to be announced so soon.

PS5 Pro could be revealed this summer

In a post on X, Henderson noted that he’d be surprised if Sony were to confirm yet another console just after the PS5 Slim.

“I’d be surprised if they were to announce a new console 9-10 months from release if that’s the timeline they are still going with. So I’m more inclined to believe a late Q3 announcement,” he said.

Q3 lasts from July to September, indicating a potential summer reveal for a PS5 Pro with advanced modifications to the launch model.

However, new rumors and leaks have hinted that studios have already gotten their hands on PS5 Pro dev kits, so be sure to take all of this with a grain of salt.

Of course, a more powerful console could be just what many fans want once long-awaited games such as GTA 6 finally release in 2025, providing players with an even more advanced gameplay experience.