Players outraged over PS5 Spider-Man Remaster cross-save controversy

After Insomniac Games revealed that saves from the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man wouldn't transfer over to the remastered PS5 version of the game, many players turned to Twitter to voice their concerns.

When Spider-Man: Miles Morales was first shown off during the PS5 showcase back in mid-September 2020, fans were blown away by how good the game looked. After the fact, however, details about the how the game would be released were revealed - including how the Ultimate Edition of the game would include a remastered version of the original Spider-Man game on PS5.

Now, developer Insomniac Games has clarified that the PS4 version of Marvel's Spider-Man and the remastered version coming to the PS5 - as a part of the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - are two separate games, meaning the saves from one version of the game cannot transfer to the other.

Needless to say, after the news went viral, many fans were not happy and took to Twitter in order to voice their displeasure - with some major names cropping up.

One Twitter user commented that they thought the news was lazy and that it would alienate customers, which it very well might.

Now this is just pure laziness. And a lesson in how to alienate your customers. https://t.co/M5zAoxkbCu — Shaun  (@SauRoN_ZA) September 21, 2020

Content creator and streamer 'djchrisv' offered a simple but effective response to the news, also voicing his displeasure.

One commenter had a less intense take than some people, but still agreed that news wasn't exactly the best in the world and that, in his opinion, the remaster seemed like a "cash grab" .

It's not that much of a big deal, but this still sucks. This remaster seems more like a cash grab at this point https://t.co/4BEs35n3yL — TheCount (@TheCount1899) September 21, 2020

Twitter user and YouTuber 'BlackRockShadow' also voiced their displeasure with the news.

No physical release is cringe, and I know for certain it's to increase sales for Miles Morales on PS5 but



LMAO



NO WAY TO TRANSFER SAVES?



GET OUTTA HERE https://t.co/NIyCZ0DNWa — Idiocy Watchhamster - Bea Respecter (@BlackRockShadow) September 21, 2020

As previously mentioned, some notable names got involved with the conversation, too. Gamertagradio co-host Danny Peña, also gave a one-word comment that definitely got his point across, while IGN host Brian Altano chimmed in on the news, as well.

This deal is getting worse all the time 😐 https://t.co/0bm9Rxv5DC — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) September 21, 2020

At the same time, however, some players weren't affected by the news at all, with some even confused as to why there were any complaints at all about it.

One said that, while he understands the frustration, restarting the game again in his eyes is going to be worth it.

Honestly, I don’t care about having to RESTART the game over again. TOTALLY going to be worth it.



I understand the frustration about it, but you don’t have to buy it. https://t.co/3l1jFILmNg — Nick Miller (@NikoVelazquez27) September 21, 2020

Another user compared this situation to Modern Warfare Remastered, stating that player stats didn't transfer over in that case so why should it here.

I mean. MW remastered didn’t come with a physical release when you bought it with Infinite Warfare (granted it was released physical MONTHS later.) But your level progression from Xbox 360/PS3 didn’t carry over? I don’t get the hoopla. It’s a new version of the game. https://t.co/ZjI0JOXgy6 — Zak Brown (@yrokaz_nworb) September 21, 2020

All in all, it'll be interesting to see Insomniac and Sony's response when it comes this controversy. Given how much notoriety it's gotten, the company might be willing to reverse course and allow players to transfer their saves, although this is purely speculation.