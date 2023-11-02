Payday 3 Update 1.0.1 patch notes: UI changes, crash fixes, more

Payday 3’s first patch is finally live, featuring bug fixes related to cosmetic items and other platform-specific issues. Here are the patch notes.

Payday 3 players have not had the smoothest start to the game. After a launch period plagued by matchmaking issues, server disconnections, and other grievances, the game has finally received its first patch addressing some issues.

Last month, Starbreeze announced that patch 1.0.1 for Payday 3, originally slated for October 5th, would be delayed to “mid-October” to address some issues that cropped up during testing. The update was pushed back again later in October for issues related to the patching process and player progression.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But now, the patch has finally arrived and addresses various bugs and quality-of-life issues the community has found in the first month of play.

Here are the Payday 3 Update 1.0.1 patch notes, as revealed by Starbreeze.