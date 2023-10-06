Payday 3 players outraged as devs delay crucial patch which brings quality-of-life fixes

Payday 3 players are outraged as devs delay a crucial patch with a hopeful release date of mid-October, leaving PS5 players without their bonus content.

As Payday 3 goes through its first month after launch, various problems discovered by players have emerged. From server issues and controversial online-only requirements that saw the game review-bombed to its new progression system, there has been plenty of backlash already.

Starbreeze announced they would be rolling out various quality-of-life improvement updates throughout the rest of the year after the game’s rough launch, with the first patch due for an early October release with 200+ QoL improvements.

However, on October 5, the devs announced they would delay that patch, with a hopeful launch in mid-October, leaving PS5 players without their bonus content.

“We’re extremely sorry for this, but we’ve chosen to delay today’s planned patch to ensure its stability,” the Payday tweet reads. “The patch needs some changes that would require us to go through console certification again. We hope to deliver this one for mid-October.”

They further confirmed that PS5 players would not be able to redeem their bonus content until the patch is ready.

The delayed patch has left players furious. A commenter said in a post on the Payday subreddit, “It’s not the fact they’re delaying it that p***es me off. It’s the fact that they were so unclear about what would be happening leading up to today, and then waited until the last possible second to tell people it won’t be coming.”

Others also slammed the restrictions to PS5 players not being able to access content they paid for, saying, “I love how they say “and yes” like the fact that PlayStation players literally can’t use what they purchased sounds such like a slap on the face.”

But other players also preferred having the patch delayed for polishing rather than rushing it out. A commenter said in Payday’s tweet, “I’d rather have a working patch, than a rushed-out mess.”

However, a mid-October release is not concrete, as the devs said in reply to a comment, “mid-October is the best we can offer right now without risking further broken promises.”