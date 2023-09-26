Payday 3 servers down? Server status, maintenance outage & updates

Are the Payday 3 servers down? We’ve got all the information you need about the game’s server status and any scheduled maintenance plans right here.

After much anticipation, Payday 3 has finally arrived and the latest installment in the popular FPS franchise aims to provide players with more heisting action where they can retrieve the goods through force or stealth depending on personal preference.

The popular co-op shooter from Starbreeze Studios has carved out its own unique identity in the shooting genre, though Payday 3 has got off to a rocky start due to a number of server issues.

If you’re eager to gear up and put your mask on for your next big heist, we’ve got everything you need to know about the game‘s server status right here, including any planned maintenance, developer updates, and server issues.

Are Payday 3 servers down?

Payday 3 servers are currently up and running.

The game has unfortunately suffered from a number of server issues since its official launch on September 21, 2023, but at the time of writing the servers are working.

However, in order to improve Payday 3’s servers and matchmaking stability, Starbreeze announced that there would be several periods of maintenance for the game between 8 AM – 11 AM CEST on September 26, 2023 and at the same time on September 29, 2023, so it’s important to note that you will be unable to access the game during this time.

As soon as any more server updates or maintenance schedules for Payday 3 are shared, we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest information.

That’s everything you need to know about the game’s server status! For more content, check out our guides below:

