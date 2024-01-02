Pathfinder Humble Bundle offers exciting D&D alternative for 2024

Now’s your chance to pick up a huge bundle of Pathfinder RPG books for a fraction of their regular price for a great alternative to D&D.

Humble Bundle has long been renowned as a way to pick up a huge selection of games, comics, and more at a hugely reduced cost, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. While video games often see massive savings through Humble Bundle, tabletop game Humble Bundles often receive less buzz but are just as valuable.

As if to illustrate this point, Humble Bundle is partnering with Paizo, developers of Pathfinder. It provides hundreds of dollars worth of Pathfinder books and supplements for a minimal fee. Check out this Humble Bundle right now, and you’ll have an excellent new TTRPG to dive into in the New Year.

What is Pathfinder?

Pathfinder is a fantasy adventure TTRPG in a similar vein to Dungeons and Dragons. Featuring mechanical depth and deep roleplaying potential, Pathfinder has been touted by many as the true contender to D&D’s fantasy TTRPG throne and has gone from strength to strength in its second edition.

What’s in the Pathfinder Humble Bundle?

Paizo

As with past Humble Bundles, the selection on offer in the Pathfinder Second Edition Legacy Bundle doesn’t disappoint. From sourcebooks to monster guides and multi-part campaigns, the books and other items that comprise the bundle are listed below:

Age of Ashes Player’s Guide

Hellknight Hill (Age of Ashes 1 of 6)

Cult of Cinders (Age of Ashes 2 of 6)

Tomorrow Must Burn (Age of Ashes 3 of 6)

Fires of the Haunted City (Age of Ashes 4 of 6)

Against the Scarlet Triad (Age of Ashes 5 of 6)

Broken Promises (Age of Ashes 6 of 6)

Age of Ashes Pawn Collection

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box

Pathfinder Second Edition Advanced Player’s Guide

Pathfinder Second Edition GameMastery Guide

Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary 2

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary 3

Lost Omens World Guide

Lost Omens Character Guide

Crown of the Kobold King

Crown of the Kobold King Flip-Mat

Lost Omens Legends

Lost Omens Monsters of Myth

Pathfinder One-Shot: Mark of the Mantis

Fall of Plaguestone

Fall of Plaguestone Flip-Mat

Why Pathfinder deserves your attention

While D&D’s next major update in 2024 – with a whole new range of manuals and sourcebooks – is cause for excitement, there is also reason to be hesitant. Hasbro’s controversies in 2023, including the OGL drama and AI art, dominated the D&D conversation. This has put the venerable RPG in a more precarious place than expected going into its big One D&D release.

While the launch of One D&D may yet escape Hasbro’s questionable decisions more or less unscathed, it’s still a prudent time for TTRPG players to expand their options.

There are dozens of excellent RPGs available to suit any player’s taste, from Vampire the Masquerade to Blades in the Dark. But for those looking to hew as closely as possible to D&D’s fantasy framework, Pathfinder absolutely fits the bill. With excellent mechanical depth and flexibility, Pathfinder builds on and deepens D&D gameplay while retaining its fantasy flair.

You can find the Pathfinder Second Edition Legacy Bundle right here.