Palia beginners guide: Best tips for new players

The newest open-world cozy farming sim, Palia offers a ton of choices to new players and our beginners guide will help you navigate those first days.

The fantasy open world offers a variety of ways to earn a living, from farming to foraging to insect catching and even furniture making. With so many quests, skills to level up, and NPC neighbors to meet, it can be very difficult to figure out where to start or the best moves to make serious progress early on.

In this beginners guide, we will discuss some of the best early-game tips for Palia and how to make the most of your playthrough from the moment you step foot into the cozy simulation game.

How to get started in Palia

At the beginning of the game, players will create their very own custom character and be given a beautiful plot of land to begin their journey. Once you have completed the opening quests, you will want to begin working towards making gold, hunting, gathering, and cooking up some delicious meals to make progress.

Here are some of the best tips and tricks for learning the ropes in Palia and exploring the world.

Complete the opening story quests

Completing the beginning storyline is not only a great way to learn the ropes and how the game itself works as a whole, but it unlocks several useful tools and villagers you’ll need later on.

The main storyline introduces you to the core group of villagers that help you with farming, mining, bug catching, fishing, hunting, and more. These villagers offer upgrades to you as you progress the skill they are proficient in, making the story imperative to success.

You will level up your different skills as you complete these quests, as well as learn about the different shrines in the area that give helpful boosts.

Get your hang glider early on

The hang glider gives some serious Zelda vibes, and it is a great way to get from one area to another quickly.

Not only does the glider help with fast transportation, but your character will not have the ability to swim. With the hang glider, you can traverse a deep river with ease by simply gliding over the top of it!

This tool will also help you cover more distance when quests take you to large peaks of the mountains, as you can simply glide down and cover more ground to reach your end destination say, after picking up a quest item that was very high off of the ground.

Visit the shrines every 100 renown

There are currently two shrines for players to interact with in-game: the Dragon Shrine and the Phoenix Shrine. Both are extremely important, especially as you are starting out, so you will want to get an idea of their locations early on and go back to one or the other each time you reach 100 Renown points.

The Phoenix Shrine will give players an increase in their Focus Generation Bonus each time 100 Renown points are donated.

The Dragon Shrine increases the amount of Focus players have in total, meaning you will have the ability to eat higher-level foods that will give you large amounts of focus. It helps make focus last longer so that you can continue doing tasks such as foraging and farming without having to pause to eat in between to keep your focus bar full.

Since focus is almost like a boost to your experience level for every one of your skills, having the highest amount of bonus possible helps blast through skill levels to get you working toward end-game upgrades.

Hunt animals to sell off their loot

Hunting Sernuks is one of the best ways to bolster your gold amount early on. Their antlers sell for a pretty penny, but so do their meat and hides.

Their hide is also used to create leather which sells for a little bit more than the base hide, but it isn’t a great farm for the sheer fact that leather takes a while to create on the Loom once you unlock it. Selling the raw materials you get from hunting animals can make you some quick cash to purchase ingredients for meals and upgrades to your items, but it also increases your Hunting skill level!

Its a win-win to hunt and gather as much as you can early on, as you will be able to unlock better bows and arrows and sell off whatever you don’t need from the never-ending amount of Sernuk you can find in the Whispering Banks area of the Kilima Village.

Clear out your plot ASAP

When you are given your humble little plot right at the start of the game, you will notice there are massive amounts of rocks, trees, mushrooms, and more in the way.

Just like Stardew Valley or Coral Island, you will want to clear these all out not only to make space for more land later on but to gather the most necessary beginning resources.

Wood and stone are vital early on, as most early game recipes use them. With a great amount of each of these resources inside of your plot, it just makes more sense to gather all of those up first before venturing out to find more in the open world.

Crafting chests and placing the stockpiles of wood and stone within them early on can give you a much-needed boost as you are starting out. This way, you never have to worry about not having enough wood to make planks or stone to make stone blocks later on down the line.