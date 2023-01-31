Coral Island Spring 2023 update: release date, bathing suits & new festivals

Coral Island will be getting a new burst of exciting features to kick off springtime, including a swimsuit update, new festivals, and the next level in the mines.

Coral Island fans have been building beautiful farms in the early-access slice-of-life sim. The game’s focus on environment preservation, social gatherings, cultural understanding, and farming are all the perfect draw for fans of Stardew Valley or Story of Seasons.

There have already been several updates for Coral Island that dropped during the end of 2022, and now the game is moving into the next stages of its early access roadmap. This includes new details for characters, fresh exploration opportunities, and even new festivals to attend.

Fans excited about beach weather will be particularly interested in the 2023 spring update, as it will feature new swimsuits for Coral Island’s cast of characters. Below is everything to know about the new content.

According to the Stairway Games January Dev Update, the Spring 2023 content will be available in March 2023.

Below are all the items listed for the Coral Island Spring 2023 update:

Bathing Suits – The first round of bathing suit clothing options will go live for NPCs around the island. Players will see NPCs change in a twirl as they head down to the beach.

– The first round of bathing suit clothing options will go live for NPCs around the island. Players will see NPCs change in a twirl as they head down to the beach. Tree Planting Festival – Taking place on 21 Spring, players will be able to join in on the Tree Planting Festival behind their farm.

– Taking place on 21 Spring, players will be able to join in on the Tree Planting Festival behind their farm. Wind Gate Mine – The Wind Gate Mine will open to players, offering more gems and Gold Ore than the previous two mines. Players will also notice new Mine Monsters, including a new Slime, Tuku-tuku, and Skully.

– The Wind Gate Mine will open to players, offering more gems and Gold Ore than the previous two mines. Players will also notice new Mine Monsters, including a new Slime, Tuku-tuku, and Skully. Facial Hair – Players will now be able to adorn the faces of their playable characters with beards! Several different options will be available to use.

Players can also check other roadmap items planned for future months when opening the Coral Island game, as well as keeping an eye on social media updates on Twitter. Hopefully, more content will release in the summer to keep slice-of-life fans busy as the weather warms up.