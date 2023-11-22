One Piece Film: Red’s Uta joins Pirate Warriors 4 as DLC character

Uta from One Piece Film: Red is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 as part of the game’s fifth wave of DLC, along with two unannounced characters.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 was released in 2020, with three waves of DLC launching that same year. Fans were surprised in 2023 when a brand-new character pass was announced, consisting of three DLC waves, adding nine characters to the game.

The first wave in the second character pass brought Gear 5 Luffy, Kaido, and Yamato. The final wave of DLC also has a character shown in silhouette, who appears to be a young version of Gol D. Roger from Oden’s flashback, suggesting older characters are coming to the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The reason the game is getting DLC this late is likely due to One Piece’s Wano arc running so long. The slower release schedule of the manga means that the story hasn’t progressed much, so it makes sense to release DLC for an existing game rather than to make a brand-new one with limited material to work from.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Uta is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 in 5th wave of DLC

The official Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel has announced that Uta from One Piece Film: Red is the next DLC character to come to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. A release date for their inclusion has yet to be given.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Uta’s Devil Fruit ability allows her to transport people’s minds into a dimension called “Uta World,” but it’s unclear how this will work in the game. She will almost certainly possess a move that knocks enemies unconscious with her singing, as she does in the movie.

Article continues after ad

While Uta isn’t shown fighting in the trailer, she is seen sporting the armor, lance, and jet pack she uses in Uta World, so they might form the basis of her combat style.

Article continues after ad

Not only is One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 adding Uta as a playable fighter, but seven songs from One Piece Film: Red will also be added as optional background music for stages. These have so far only been confirmed for the Japanese version of the game.

The success of One Piece Film: Red at the box office meant that Uta was a natural inclusion for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. It also cements Uta’s status as a character who is likely to appear in future One Piece video games, along with songs from the film.

Article continues after ad