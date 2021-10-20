No Man’s Sky Emergence update: Halloween event date, Giant worms, more

No Man’s Sky will add a survival horror-themed update called Emergence just in time for Halloween. Here’s all we know about when the start date could be, as well as the horrors you’ll find.

No Man’s Sky looks to be channeling Dead Space and Tremors in its next update, dubbed Emergence. The long-running space exploration title has been growing since 2016, and the game’s Halloween event is being described as the first Expedition to feature a narrative, as well as a “mini-update”, according to developer Hello Games.

Here’s everything we know about No Man’s Sky Emergence – and those who don’t like bugs should probably look away now. You were warned.

Contents

When does the No Man’s Sky Halloween event begin?

The update arrives today, October 20th, alongside patch 3.70.

No Man’s Sky Emergence content

The event, the game’s fourth Expedition, will leave players stranded on planet Wasan. The world has been decimated by dust storms and Titan Worms, and to escape, players will need to find “Titan Worm impact sites”, destroy the “Hungering Tendrils”, and collect a resource called Vile Spawn that’s left behind. Lovely.

Doing so will give players a narrative to follow, leading to discoveries of a cult, and more.

Titan Worms

The Emergence trailer sets the spooky vibe by emulating that grainy found footage style of horror but it soon becomes all about Titan Worms. Massive, giant, man-eating worms.

However, the trailer also sees the player character riding the Titan Worms like some kind of giant living transport. That’s right, folks, you’ll be able to tame and grow a sandworm companion.

No Man’s Sky 3.70 Patch notes

The Emergence update also brings new particle effects for the likes of meteors, muzzle flashes, explosions, and more, as well as new rewards for players willing to jump in – including this alien head.

There’s also a gooey exhaust trail and a huge sandworm skull to decorate your suit and base with, respectively, as well as a huge number of fixes: