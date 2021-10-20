No Man’s Sky Emergence update: Halloween event date, Giant worms, more

No Man’s Sky will add a survival horror-themed update called Emergence just in time for Halloween. Here’s all we know about when the start date could be, as well as the horrors you’ll find.
No Man’s Sky looks to be channeling Dead Space and Tremors in its next update, dubbed Emergence. The long-running space exploration title has been growing since 2016, and the game’s Halloween event is being described as the first Expedition to feature a narrative, as well as a “mini-update”, according to developer Hello Games.
Here’s everything we know about No Man’s Sky Emergence – and those who don’t like bugs should probably look away now. You were warned.
Contents
When does the No Man’s Sky Halloween event begin?
The update arrives today, October 20th, alongside patch 3.70.
- Read More: No Man’s Sky, how to save (2021)
No Man’s Sky Emergence content
The event, the game’s fourth Expedition, will leave players stranded on planet Wasan. The world has been decimated by dust storms and Titan Worms, and to escape, players will need to find “Titan Worm impact sites”, destroy the “Hungering Tendrils”, and collect a resource called Vile Spawn that’s left behind. Lovely.
Doing so will give players a narrative to follow, leading to discoveries of a cult, and more.
Titan Worms
The Emergence trailer sets the spooky vibe by emulating that grainy found footage style of horror but it soon becomes all about Titan Worms. Massive, giant, man-eating worms.
However, the trailer also sees the player character riding the Titan Worms like some kind of giant living transport. That’s right, folks, you’ll be able to tame and grow a sandworm companion.
No Man’s Sky 3.70 Patch notes
The Emergence update also brings new particle effects for the likes of meteors, muzzle flashes, explosions, and more, as well as new rewards for players willing to jump in – including this alien head.
There’s also a gooey exhaust trail and a huge sandworm skull to decorate your suit and base with, respectively, as well as a huge number of fixes:
- Significantly improved sandworm geometry and textures.
- Significantly improved sandworm particle effects.
- Improved a number of particle effects, including: combat frigate weapon flashes, freighter explosions, distant laser impacts, creature digging effects, Sentinel Walker landing effects, meteors, and meteor impacts.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when retrieving friend details.
- Introduced a significant memory optimisation.
- Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on Xbox Series X.
- Fixed a memory related crash on Xbox Series S.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some settlement buildings to lose their construction terminals.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent advancement when constructing small settlement buildings.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Multi-Tool to lose upgrades when switching Multi-Tools, if the selected next tool was already active.
- Fixed an issue that caused movement and combat behaviour problems with the patrol drones aboard derelict freighters.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Expedition saves to download incorrect data and become corrupt if reloading from the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where some saves would be incorrectly listed as ‘Incompatible’ if they became corrupted. Corrupted saves such as these are now recovered to the alternative manual/auto slot.
- Fixed an issue that could cause savegame loss on PC if the game crashed during a save.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on the frontend if savedata had been corrupted.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with sloping roof parts.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues that could occur in complex scenes.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues related to roof cap and gable parts.
- Fixed a visual glitch with the shadows on timber roofs.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with vertical glass tunnels.
- Improved snapping for utility parts, including refiners and solar panels.
- Fixed an issue that could cause ramps to remove their attached doorways when deleted.
- Fixed a collision issue with the shelf panel base parts.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with freighter corridor and room base parts.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with decorative saloon parts.
- The hexagonal table is now correctly grouped with other tables in the build menu.
- Improved text descriptions for a number of base parts.
- Fixed an issue that could cause particular species of exotic butterfly to fly into the ground.
- Fixed a number of control bindings issues for Vive controllers.
- Fixed a number of control binding issues when using a DS4 pad to drive Exocraft on Steam.
- Fixed an issue where pinned repair instructions could ask for half the necessary requirements to craft products that would be used in the repair.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent reward titles that have already been claimed from showing as owned.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the mission to guide players to a settlement from working correctly if they declined several settlements.