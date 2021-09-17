No Man’s Sky: How to save (2021)

No Man’s Sky is incredibly vast, and while it can be easy to get sucked in you’ll want to take a break, so here’s how to save.

Of all of the games currently evolving month after month, No Man’s Sky might be the most special. From fairly humble beginnings and a controversial launch, developer Hello Games has refined aspects of the core gameplay, bolted on new systems, and expanded the huge universe it has created.

That means plenty of in-game systems have changed, too, including saving your game. There are now a few ways to do it, and this guide should ensure you can come back to your ship or base and find everything just as you left it.

Advertisement

Contents

No Man’s Sky: Auto-Saving

By far the easiest way to save your game, you can auto-save just by reaching your ship. Hop in, then hop out, and you’ll create a new save point.

Read More: How to get No Man’s Sky Twitch Drops

No Man’s Sky: Using a Save Point

In something a little different, No Man’s Sky allows players to craft a save point. You’ll need the following materials:

2 x Metal Plating

1 x Di-Hydrogen Jelly

If you have them, open the “Portable” category of your quick-build menu and select Save Point. Craft it, then place it somewhere so you can interact with it.

No Man’s Sky: Using a beacon

While beacons are often used for mapping an area, they also save your game. Just interact with one when you find it.

Advertisement

You’ll usually find them near large buildings and landing pads, so if there’s a fairly built-up area you’re likely to find one there.