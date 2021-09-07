No Man’s Sky Exocraft: Crafting guide, locations, types, more

There are a wide array of vehicles within No Man’s Sky, and some of them are going to be useful for venturing around the many planets within the game. One of these is the Exocraft, and you’ll want to get to know it better.
One of the bigger releases in the last decade was No Man’s Sky, and at the time, Hello Games had large ambitions for its latest release. But, with limited resources, and high expectations, the game was largely unfinished, but has since improved drastically with multiple updates.
The game now boasts a mostly positive rating on Steam, and Hello Games has maintained the game with consistent updates. If you’re looking to know more about No Man’s Sky, then getting an understanding of the vehicles within the game is going to be key.
Speaking of vehicles, the Exocraft is one of the most versatile in the game, and we’re going to run over all the types within the game and how you can unlock them!
What types of Exocraft are in No Man’s Sky?
Exocraft is more so just a broad term to describe the many types of crafts within the game, as No Man’s Sky bolsters six types of Exocraft currently.
All six of these vehicles are going to function differently, and they’ll serve unique purposes within the game. So, you may opt for one or the other, depending on the types of terrain you have in front of you.
Below is a quick overview of the types of Exocraft within No Man’s Sky.
- Roamer
- Fast, average size vehicle and it’s one of the first players unlock during their journey
- 28 Inventory slots
- Nomad
- Small vehicle, but offers extreme speeds and can maneuver over water
- 16 Inventory slots
- Pilgrim
- Fastest Exocraft on land
- 16 Inventory slots
- Colossus
- Large in size, usually used for cargo storage rather than exploration
- 42 Inventory slots
- Minotaur
- Instead of a vehicle, the Minotaur is a walking machine that can perform all tasks for players
- 28 Inventory slots
- Nautilon
- Last but not least, the Nautilon specializes in underwater exploration
- 28 Inventory slots
How to craft/purchase Exocraft’s in No Man’s Sky
Players looking to obtain some of these vehicles within the game are going to have a wide array of ways to add them into their collection. Most of the time, you’ll need to gather the blueprint for the respective Exocraft, then acquire the materials needed to craft one.
If you’re looking to snag these prints, you’ll be able to find most of them through the Construction Research Station. But, some of these are going to be acquired via missions, and below are some examples of this.
- Pilgrim
- Purchased via the Construction Research Station for 10 Salvaged Data
- Minotaur
- Purchased via the Construction Research Station for 10 Salvaged Data
- Nautilon
- Complete the Dreams of the Deep mission
The other three will be obtained by talking to Vy’Keen Technician, and they’ll be your go-to person for these blueprints.