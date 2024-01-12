Nintendo Switch Online adding two of the best GBA RPGs in January

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will finally add two of the best RPGs ever released on the Game Boy Advance in January.

2024 has had a slow start for Nintendo, with only the ever-present rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2 keeping the fans excited. Hopefully, there will soon be a Nintendo Direct to hype everyone up, or if not that, then at least the upcoming Pokemon Day celebrations in February.

Nintendo has a backup plan for these slower months, as the company usually puts new games on Nintendo Switch Online or its Expansion Pack during these periods. Putting some highly-regarded retro games on the service is an easy way to hype up old-school fans.

Nintendo Switch Online is kicking off the console’s 2024 by bringing back some of the best games ever released on the Game Boy Advance, though you need to pay for the Expansion Pack tier to be able to play them.

Golden Sun I & II are coming to Nintendo Switch Online on January 17

A new video on the Nintendo of America YouTube Channel has announced that Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on January 17.

Golden Sun is a series of fantasy RPGs set in the world of Weyward. In Golden Sun, you play as Isaac and his friends, who wield the power of Psyenergy and must use it to stop the forbidden users of Alchemy from utilizing its power for evil.

The Golden Sun games combine the turn-based RPG combat of series like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy with the dungeon exploration of The Legend of Zelda series. Both games coming to Nintendo Switch Online have a direct story, with the sequel picking up where the first game ends.

It’s also possible to play both games back to back, similar to The Legend of Zelda Oracle titles. Once you complete Golden Sun, you’ll be given a password that can be inputted into its sequel, allowing you to carry over progress directly.

The Golden Sun titles are counted among the best RPGs on the Game Boy Advance, and fans have been asking for their addition to Nintendo Switch Online for a while now. While Isaac might never get into Super Smash Bros., the fans can still relive his old games on modern systems.