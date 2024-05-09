Gaming

Nintendo discontinues Twitter/X integration on Switch

Scott Baird
Nintendo discontinues Twitter/X integration on SwitchNintendo

The Nintendo Switch is removing a key feature, as the ability to utilize Twitter/X for screenshots and friend requests is being taken away.

The Switch was Nintendo’s first system with a dedicated screenshot function. While the 3DS/Wii U Miiverse had a feature for sharing drawings, it wasn’t quite the same as being able to show off images to your friends online.

These screenshots can be uploaded to a personal Facebook or Twitter/X account. While many lament the loss of Miiverse, there’s no denying that the other social media platforms have a much bigger reach, making them more valuable to Nintendo for promoting its titles.

Nintendo is following Sony’s example and is removing Twitter/X integration with the Switch. According to the Nintendo of America Twitter/X account, starting June 10, you won’t be able to share screenshots or send friend requests using Twitter/X with your Switch.

This is a blow to the service, with users lamenting the removal in the comments, as posting screenshots directly to Twitter/X was a great way to show off impressive feats to your friends.

There’s still a workaround for this loss. You can upload screenshots directly from your Switch to a PC or mobile device, which can then be added to Twitter/X separately. However, this adds a few extra steps, which might deter players from bothering.

It’s unclear if the upcoming Switch successor will also have screenshot sharing, but if it does, then it likely won’t have Twitter/X sharing functionality, at least not for a while.

Fortunately, people can still share Nintendo Switch clips to Facebook, at least for the near future, so fans at least have a venue for showing off their videos. Hopefully, the Switch 2 will introduce more avenues for sharing, leaving Elon’s hell hole behind.

Related Topics

Nintendo

About The Author

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

keep reading
nintendo switch
Tech
Switch 2 is getting a big RAM upgrade according to new data leak
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Nintendo World Championships NES Edition: Release date, retro games, more
Gaming
Nintendo World Championships NES Edition: Release date, retro games, more
Scott Baird
SNES Prototype
Tech
Rare SNES prototype reaches over $6.4m in Japanese auction
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Mario leaps out of a Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Gaming
10 features we need in Nintendo Switch’s successor
Nathan Ellingsworth
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech