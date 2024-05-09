Nintendo discontinues Twitter/X integration on Switch

The Nintendo Switch is removing a key feature, as the ability to utilize Twitter/X for screenshots and friend requests is being taken away.

The Switch was Nintendo’s first system with a dedicated screenshot function. While the 3DS/Wii U Miiverse had a feature for sharing drawings, it wasn’t quite the same as being able to show off images to your friends online.

These screenshots can be uploaded to a personal Facebook or Twitter/X account. While many lament the loss of Miiverse, there’s no denying that the other social media platforms have a much bigger reach, making them more valuable to Nintendo for promoting its titles.

Nintendo is following Sony’s example and is removing Twitter/X integration with the Switch. According to the Nintendo of America Twitter/X account, starting June 10, you won’t be able to share screenshots or send friend requests using Twitter/X with your Switch.

This is a blow to the service, with users lamenting the removal in the comments, as posting screenshots directly to Twitter/X was a great way to show off impressive feats to your friends.

There’s still a workaround for this loss. You can upload screenshots directly from your Switch to a PC or mobile device, which can then be added to Twitter/X separately. However, this adds a few extra steps, which might deter players from bothering.

It’s unclear if the upcoming Switch successor will also have screenshot sharing, but if it does, then it likely won’t have Twitter/X sharing functionality, at least not for a while.

Fortunately, people can still share Nintendo Switch clips to Facebook, at least for the near future, so fans at least have a venue for showing off their videos. Hopefully, the Switch 2 will introduce more avenues for sharing, leaving Elon’s hell hole behind.