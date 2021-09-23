Nintendo Direct leaks: Zelda BOTW 2, GTA trilogy, Kirby game & Bayonetta 3 date

The countdown to Nintendo Direct September is ticking down to the final hours, and right before it goes live, a list of leaks have surfaced – from Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 to GTA Trilogy remastered details for Nintendo Switch.

These events only come around a handful of times each year, some of which have more exciting lineups than others. In the past, we’ve seen Pokémon Legends Arceus and other major games revealed during the livestreams, and it appears big surprises are once again on the way.

On September 23, just hours before the event happened, Imran Kahn posted on Twitter about the leaks.

welp looks like parts of the Direct leaked — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) September 23, 2021

A number of potential details had been spilled on Twitter, chiefly from an account called CentroLeaks – which usually drops early details on various Nintendo products. Earlier this year, it accurately leaked a number of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl information.

So, let’s run through everything mentioned in the latest batch of Nintendo Direct leaks – from Centro and from Resetera forums.

Leaked Nintendo Direct September lineup: What to expect

Kirby Discovery game

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

GTA Trilogy remastered for Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta 3 release date: Coming in 2022

Splatoon 3

Mario x Rabbids: Sparks of Hopes

Kirby. Bayonetta also appears listed for 2022 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VSIe8eyPgk — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) September 23, 2021

How to watch Nintendo Direct September

Start times for UK, US & AUS

Nintendo Direct will go live at 3 pm PT, 6 pm ET, 11 pm BST, 8am Friday AEST.

To watch along, we have embedded the live stream below – from Nintendo’s official YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct rumors: Smash DLC

There are also rumors surfacing that Smash Ultimate DLC will be revealed during the event, which would be a major boost for the game’s community.

With no concrete leaks on that front, though, we will just have to watch this space.

We will keep this page updated before, during, and after the event.