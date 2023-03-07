Niantic announces Peridot release date and pre-registration

Niantic has announced the official release date for the new creature-catching game, Peridot. The mobile app is similar to Pokemon Go, encouraging outdoor and community engagement.

Niantic, best known for their mobile game Pokemon Go, has been working on a new project since the spring of 2022. Peridot offers a similar experience to Pokemon Go, allowing players to catch adorable, brightly-colored creatures when out exploring their local parks and urban areas.

However, unlike Pokemon Go’s focus on catching every newly debuted species, Peridot players will be able to breed their creatures to obtain special species. Currently, the mechanics of the new game have been kept largely secret, but it appears more information could be on the horizon.

Article continues after ad

After months without updates, an official release date has been announced for Peridot, as well as the ability to pre-register for the mobile app game.

Niantic’s game Peridot will release this spring

According to a Twitter update on the official Peridot account, the game will release on May 9, 2023, for Android and iOS. The announcement also came with a new trailer on the Peridot YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Those interested in giving Niantic’s new project a try can pre-register starting today.

With the struggles Niantic has faced over changes in Pokemon Go, including alterations to gameplay, microtransactions prices, and event expectations, some fans may be hesitant to get involved in another free-to-play game by the developer.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, Peridot looks like a great fit for those who enjoy the concepts of Pokemon Go but would like a different take on the creatures that can be gathered up.

Hopefully, more information about mechanics, events, gameplay, and other features will become available as the launch date gets closer. In the meantime, those interested in giving the new title a go will want to pre-register to jump in as soon as possible after release.