MultiVersus leaks tease Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch joining the roster

More MultiVersus characters may have just been leaked, with Beetlejuice and The Wicked Witch of the West now heavily rumored to be coming to the game in the near future.

Following the release of MultiVersus Season 1, new characters are now being teased left, right and center. Close behind our first teaser for Black Adam and Gremlins villain Stripe, the latest characters to be teased as inclusions for MultiVersus are Beetlejuice and The Wicked Witch of the West.

These leaks come after one Twitter account, dedicated to MultiVersus leaks, uploaded images online that include voice files for both of the characters. These files include audio files for Beetlejuice attacks as well as announcer lines for a Wicked Witch of the West victory.

The character of Beetlejuice is without a doubt a bit of a throwback for some, a character who has now become a classic since the original Beetlejuice film was released back in 1988. The original film was a Warner Bros production and was directed by Tim Burton. In the films, the character of Beetlejuice was played by Michael Keaton.

The Wicked Witch of the West is an even older character, first created in the novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz but then more universally known for being the main villain in the 1940 film, The Wizard of Oz.

Fans are speculating online that these two characters could be part of a Halloween update given their nature and status as two of the most iconic movie villains of all time.

While these may just be leaks for the moment, it appears that almost all MultiVersus leaks do have some merit to them. Hours after Black Adam and Stripe appeared online, MultiVersus devs confirmed that the two characters would be coming to the game in the coming months.

MultiVersus Season 1 will also bring new characters to the already stacked roster. So far, devs Player First Games that Rick and Morty will be arriving at the game in the coming weeks.

For all the latest news and updates on MultiVersus, check out Dexerto’s full coverage of the game here.