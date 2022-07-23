MultiVersus fans are already modding in iconic Super Smash Bros fighters

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Multiversus is Warner Bros. take on the arena fighting game genre that was popularized by the Super Smash Bros. franchise and now some of the Nintendo brand’s most iconic fighters are joining the roster thanks to fan mods.

Multiversus already features a diverse array of characters in the upcoming Open Access Beta but fans are already tinkering with the game’s roster. While names like Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, and Arya Stark are already available to play, some players have decided to spice things up another level.

When looking for ways to make a crossover game more exciting, the father of the genre is the best place to look and that’s exactly where what’s happened as different fans start what seems to be a shared plunder-and-port strategy.

Super Smash Bros characters modded into MultiVersus

The two characters of honor are two of Smash’s most iconic swordsmen: Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy 7 and Link from The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Link looks much like his Ocarina of Time-inspired adult Link counterpart, sporting similar moves to what you’d expect if you’ve used him in Smash.

Cloud Strife also bears a resemblance to his SSB4 and Ultimate counterparts but has been built from the ground up in this particular mod.

The video embedded below shows off a preview of the final result, although the movement speed hasn’t been quite ironed out yet. His signature movement style is still around though and looks like it will function as well as ever by the time it’s all said and done.

While these two won’t officially be joining the roster anytime soon, at least any diehard fans of these legendary fighters can still get a taste of their favorites.