MultiVersus 1.01 update patch notes: Morty release, Finn buffs, Iron Giant nerfs, more

The new MutliVersus 1.01 update is coming in hot on August 23, bringing some quality-of-life balance updates alongside Morty’s long-awaited release in the brawler. Before it arrives, we’ve already got the full patch notes to get you ahead of the curve. Here’s all there is to know.

In light of the long list of changes having launched with MultiVersus Season 1, the upcoming MultiVersus 1.01 patch is definitely on the smaller end of the spectrum. Releasing open August 23, the latest MultiVersus Patch update marks the arrival of Morty alongside a number of key balance adjustments.

From nerfs impacting the likes of Iron Giant and Velma to hefty buffs for Arya and Finn, there’s still plenty to keep on top of.

Of note for this particular update is the fact this a server-based patch update only — thereby it doesn’t affect local or offline play and only impacts online play.

MultiVersus Morty Releases

It feels like the community has been waiting a good while for this character, but he’s finally here. MultiVersus Morty releases on August 23, so get that in-game currency saved up and ready to go once he arrives.

Morty is an expert class fighter in MultiVersus — thereby will likely cost as much as the other expert fighters.

On top of this, players can get a feel for some new characters with the free rotation changing up. These are the new free characters from August 15 to August 30. Make sure to try them out to help inform your committed purchases.

Arya

Batman

LeBron

Steven

WB Games Morty releases when the patch goes live: August 23.

Finn buffed and Iron Giant Nerfed in MultiVersus 1.01

It seems the developers nerfed Finn a bit too aggressively in the previous Season 1 update, and are now attempting to redirect some of his power into other aspects of his kit.

In addition, the Velma and Iron Giant combo has been dominating the game, leaving a very small opening for opponents to react. Devs are directly addressing this duo by nerfing both characters, with a bigger emphasis on decreasing Iron Giant’s often overwhelmingly powerful kit.

Full MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes

Here are the full MultiVersus 1.01 update patch notes.

General Perks

Ice To Beat You! – Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice.

I’ll Take That – Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds



Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where ability cooldowns may not trigger when projectiles are spawned close to terrain

Characters

Legend: + = Buff – = Nerf ~ = ChangeNote: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Arya

+ Assassin Passive : Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5% . We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

:

Finn Since we removed some power from the Backpack on Finn, we’re pushing some additional power into the rest of Finn’s attacks to give him more kill options.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased base damage from 5 to 6 This base damage is increased by holding and charging the attack

+ Air/Ground Down Special (BMO Chop) Increased Damage from 18 to 20 Increased Knockback Scaling from 18 to 20

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Garnet Garnet buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Harley

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Iron Giant Iron giant is currently dominating with abnormally high win rates at every skill level. Iron Giant’s Neutral Special with stacked cooldown reduction and Velma are causing too few windows for opponents to counterplay. Updates to Iron Giant, global updates to perks, and Velma updates should help provide more windows of opportunity for opponents against Iron Giant.

– Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased cooldown from 23s to 25s

– Air Up Attack: Hit boxes shrank to more accurate fit the attack visuals

– Air/Ground Up Special: Reduced damage by 1 and base knockback on final hit of spin

+ Air/Ground Down Special: Allow cancel out of Cannonball if it hits an enemy



Superman

~ Fixed a bug that would allow Superman to grapple enemies that wall bounce even if his hitboxes did not connect.

Taz Taz buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Velma