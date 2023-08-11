Gaming

MTG: What is the Reserved List?

Reserved List text over four of the MTG cards

MTG’s Reserved List is a curated collection of some of the most powerful cards in all of Magic’s history. We break down what it is, and why it exists.

MTG has turned 30 years old, and the game is about to enter one of its weirdest periods of all time. Between MTG Universes Beyond introducing cards we’d never thought we’d see, the mainline game is equally getting stranger.

MTG hasn’t always been a super well-oiled machine though. Its early days never considered that MTG would be around for 30 years, and so some of the cards from this era are exceptionally powerful, or no longer wanted in the game.

Article continues after ad

The Reserved List is more than just Black Lotus and the rest of the Power Nine. Instead, it’s a collection of cards that will never be reprinted. Think of it as a contract between MTG players and Wizards of the Coast. It has no legal binding, but it’s just easier to avoid them entirely.

Why was the Reserved List created?

During the early days of MTG, players who had spent thousands on it “protested” at the possibility super rare cards would see endless reprints and cheapen their collections. Since then, it has changed considerably. In 2011, Wizards added the clause that they would never print any of the cards on the list in MTG’s premium or non-premium products.

Article continues after ad

In 2010, an MTG Duel Deck pack was printed with a Reserved List card included. The backlash forced Wizards to add the 2011 clause.

Cards on the Reserved List include things like Bazaar of Baghdad and until 2002, included Commander staple Sol RIng. Of course, it’s not all about gameplay for the Reserved List. Some cards featuring racist and religious depictions have been placed on the list, and even removed from Magic’s official “Gatherer” database.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

The Reserved List now ends at Urza’s Destiny (1999), with no cards added to it since then.

Related:

11 most expensive CSGO skins in 2023: Knives, AK-47, AWP & more

Article continues after ad

While some cards hold serious power in the game still, like the Moxen, a lot of “outdated” cards are still limited from printing. Things like Selenia, Dark Angel hold no real value in the game anymore. They’re not explicitly “bad cards”, but don’t hold any value outside of the fact they’re on the Reserved List.

That’s also the reason why they’ll probably never be removed from the Reserved List. Even though some of the cards can be found for a pittance on TCGPlayer and other stores, there’s still value in them for the collectors.

Article continues after ad

What cards are on the MTG Reserved List?

There are 573 different MTG cards included on the Reserved List. While some are easy to point to and find out, others still remain due to time. Nothing has been removed since 2002 either.

While some cards will be recognizable, some might raise an eyebrow. Remember, MTG is over 30 years old at this point. Things fall through the cracks.

Card NameCard Set
Ancestral RecallLimited Edition
BadlandsLimited Edition
BayouLimited Edition
Black LotusLimited Edition
Blaze of GloryLimited Edition
BraingeyserLimited Edition
Chaos OrbLimited Edition
Contract from BelowLimited Edition
Copy ArtifactLimited Edition
Cyclopean TombLimited Edition
DarkpactLimited Edition
Demonic AttorneyLimited Edition
Demonic HordesLimited Edition
FarmsteadLimited Edition
FastbondLimited Edition
ForcefieldLimited Edition
ForkLimited Edition
Gauntlet of MightLimited Edition
Granite GargoyleLimited Edition
Illusionary MaskLimited Edition
KudzuLimited Edition
LichLimited Edition
Mox EmeraldLimited Edition
Mox JetLimited Edition
Mox PearlLimited Edition
Mox RubyLimited Edition
Mox SapphireLimited Edition
Natural SelectionLimited Edition
Plateau (Brudi)Limited Edition
Plateau (Tucker)Limited Edition
Raging RiverLimited Edition
Roc of Kher RidgesLimited Edition
Rock HydraLimited Edition
SavannahLimited Edition
ScrublandLimited Edition
Sedge TrollLimited Edition
TaigaLimited Edition
Time VaultLimited Edition
Time WalkLimited Edition
TimetwisterLimited Edition
Tropical IslandLimited Edition
TundraLimited Edition
Two-Headed Giant of ForiysLimited Edition
Underground SeaLimited Edition
Vesuvan DoppelgangerLimited Edition
Veteran BodyguardLimited Edition
Volcanic IslandLimited Edition
Wheel of FortuneLimited Edition
Word of CommandLimited Edition
Ali from CairoArabian Nights
Bazaar of BaghdadArabian Nights
City in a BottleArabian Nights
Diamond ValleyArabian Nights
Drop of HoneyArabian Nights
Elephant GraveyardArabian Nights
Guardian BeastArabian Nights
Ifh-Biff EfreetArabian Nights
Island of Wak-WakArabian Nights
JihadArabian Nights
Juzam DjinnArabian Nights
Khabal GhoulArabian Nights
King SuleimanArabian Nights
Library of AlexandriaArabian Nights
Merchant ShipArabian Nights
Old Man of the SeaArabian Nights
PyramidsArabian Nights
Ring of Ma’rufArabian Nights
Sandals of AbdallahArabian Nights
Serendib DjinnArabian Nights
ShahrazadArabian Nights
Singing TreeArabian Nights
Argivian ArchaeologistAntiquities
Candelabra of TawnosAntiquities
Citanul DruidAntiquities
Damping FieldAntiquities
Gaea’s AvengerAntiquities
Gate to PhyrexiaAntiquities
Golgothian SylexAntiquities
Haunting WindAntiquities
Martyrs of KorlisAntiquities
MightstoneAntiquities
Mishra’s WorkshopAntiquities
Power ArtifactAntiquities
PowerleechAntiquities
Su-ChiAntiquities
Tawnos’s CoffinAntiquities
Transmute ArtifactAntiquities
Urza’s MiterAntiquities
WeakstoneAntiquities
The AbyssLegends
Acid RainLegends
Adun OakenshieldLegends
Al-abara’s CarpetLegends
Alchor’s TombLegends
All Hallow’s EveLegends
Angus MackenzieLegends
Bartel RuneaxeLegends
Boris DevilboonLegends
Caverns of DespairLegends
Chains of MephistophelesLegends
CleanseLegends
DisharmonyLegends
Divine InterventionLegends
Elder SpawnLegends
EurekaLegends
Falling StarLegends
Field of DreamsLegends
Firestorm PhoenixLegends
Forethought AmuletLegends
Gosta DirkLegends
Gravity SphereLegends
Gwendlyn Di CorciLegends
HalfdaneLegends
Hazezon TamarLegends
HellfireLegends
ImprisonLegends
In the Eye of ChaosLegends
Infinite AuthorityLegends
Invoke PrejudiceLegends
Jacques le VertLegends
Jovial EvilLegends
Knowledge VaultLegends
Kobold OverlordLegends
Lady CaleriaLegends
Lady EvangelaLegends
Land EquilibriumLegends
Life MatrixLegends
LifebloodLegends
Living PlaneLegends
Livonya SiloneLegends
Mana MatrixLegends
Master of the HuntLegends
Mirror UniverseLegends
MoatLegends
Mold DemonLegends
Nether VoidLegends
North StarLegends
Nova PentacleLegends
Pixie QueenLegends
Planar GateLegends
Quarum Trench GnomesLegends
RagnarLegends
Ramses OverdarkLegends
Rapid FireLegends
Rasputin DreamweaverLegends
ReverberationLegends
Ring of ImmortalsLegends
Rohgahh of Kher KeepLegends
Spinal VillainLegends
Spiritual SanctuaryLegends
Storm WorldLegends
Sword of the AgesLegends
The Tabernacle at Pendrell ValeLegends
TelekinesisLegends
Tetsuo UmezawaLegends
Thunder SpiritLegends
Tuknir DeathlockLegends
TyphoonLegends
Ur-DragoLegends
Willow SatyrLegends
Wood ElementalLegends
City of ShadowsThe Dark
CleansingThe Dark
Eternal FlameThe Dark
ExorcistThe Dark
Frankenstein’s MonsterThe Dark
Goblin WizardThe Dark
Grave RobbersThe Dark
Hidden PathThe Dark
Knights of ThornThe Dark
LurkerThe Dark
Mana VortexThe Dark
Martyr’s CryThe Dark
Nameless RaceThe Dark
Niall SilvainThe Dark
PreacherThe Dark
Psychic AllergyThe Dark
Scarwood BanditsThe Dark
Season of the WitchThe Dark
Sorrow’s PathThe Dark
Stone CalendarThe Dark
TrackerThe Dark
Worms of the EarthThe Dark
Wormwood TreefolkThe Dark
AeolipileFallen Empires
Balm of RestorationFallen Empires
Conch HornFallen Empires
Delif’s CubeFallen Empires
Draconian CylixFallen Empires
Dwarven ArmorerFallen Empires
Ebon PraetorFallen Empires
Elven LyreFallen Empires
Elvish FarmerFallen Empires
Fungal BloomFallen Empires
Goblin FlotillaFallen Empires
Hand of JusticeFallen Empires
Homarid ShamanFallen Empires
Icatian LieutenantFallen Empires
Icatian SkirmishersFallen Empires
Implements of SacrificeFallen Empires
Rainbow ValeFallen Empires
Ring of RenewalFallen Empires
River MerfolkFallen Empires
Spirit ShieldFallen Empires
Thelon’s CurseFallen Empires
Thelonite MonkFallen Empires
Thrull ChampionFallen Empires
Tourach’s GateFallen Empires
Vodalian KnightsFallen Empires
Vodalian War MachineFallen Empires
Zelyon SwordFallen Empires
Aegis of the MeekIce Age
Altar of BoneIce Age
Amulet of QuozIce Age
Balduvian HydraIce Age
BlizzardIce Age
Brand of Ill OmenIce Age
Call to ArmsIce Age
Chromatic ArmorIce Age
EarthlinkIce Age
Energy StormIce Age
Flow of MaggotsIce Age
FormationIce Age
Fyndhorn PollenIce Age
General JarkeldIce Age
Glacial CrevassesIce Age
GravebindIce Age
Halls of MistIce Age
Hot SpringsIce Age
Ice CauldronIce Age
Illusionary PresenceIce Age
Illusions of GrandeurIce Age
Infernal DenizenIce Age
Jester’s MaskIce Age
Kjeldoran KnightIce Age
Kjeldoran PhalanxIce Age
Land CapIce Age
Lava TubesIce Age
Lightning BlowIce Age
Marton StromgaldIce Age
MercenariesIce Age
Mesmeric TranceIce Age
Minion of Tevesh SzatIce Age
Mountain TitanIce Age
MudslideIce Age
MusicianIce Age
Mystic MightIce Age
Polar KrakenIce Age
Reality TwistIce Age
River DeltaIce Age
Ritual of SubdualIce Age
Skeleton ShipIce Age
SnowblindIce Age
Soldevi GolemIce Age
Spoils of EvilIce Age
Spoils of WarIce Age
Storm SpiritIce Age
Timberline RidgeIce Age
TrailblazerIce Age
VeldtIce Age
Winter’s ChillIce Age
An-Zerrin RuinsHomelands
Anaba AncestorHomelands
Anaba Spirit CrafterHomelands
Apocalypse ChimeHomelands
Autumn WillowHomelands
Aysen CrusaderHomelands
Aysen HighwayHomelands
Baki’s CurseHomelands
Baron SengirHomelands
Beast WalkersHomelands
Black CarriageHomelands
Chain StasisHomelands
Daughter of AutumnHomelands
DidgeridooHomelands
Dwarven PonyHomelands
Dwarven Sea ClanHomelands
Faerie NobleHomelands
Grandmother SengirHomelands
Hazduhr the AbbotHomelands
Heart WolfHomelands
Koskun FallsHomelands
LeechesHomelands
Mammoth HarnessHomelands
MarjhanHomelands
Mystic DecreeHomelands
NarwhalHomelands
Reveka, Wizard SavantHomelands
Rysorian BadgerHomelands
Serra AviaryHomelands
Soraya the FalconerHomelands
Timmerian FiendsHomelands
Veldrane of SengirHomelands
Wall of KelpHomelands
Willow PriestessHomelands
Winter SkyHomelands
Ashnod’s CylixAlliances
Balduvian Trading PostAlliances
Chaos HarlequinAlliances
DystopiaAlliances
Fatal LoreAlliances
Floodwater DamAlliances
Gargantuan GorillaAlliances
Gustha’s ScepterAlliances
Heart of YavimayaAlliances
Helm of ObedienceAlliances
Ivory GargoyleAlliances
KaysaAlliances
Keeper of TresserhornAlliances
Kjeldoran OutpostAlliances
Krovikan HorrorAlliances
Lake of the DeadAlliances
Lodestone BaubleAlliances
Lord of TresserhornAlliances
MisfortuneAlliances
Nature’s WrathAlliances
Omen of FireAlliances
Phantasmal SphereAlliances
PhelddagrifAlliances
Phyrexian DevourerAlliances
Phyrexian PortalAlliances
Ritual of the MachineAlliances
Rogue SkycaptainAlliances
Royal DecreeAlliances
Sheltered ValleyAlliances
Soldevi DiggerAlliances
Soldevi ExcavationsAlliances
Splintering WindAlliances
Sustaining SpiritAlliances
Sworn DefenderAlliances
Thawing GlaciersAlliances
Thought LashAlliances
Tidal ControlAlliances
TornadoAlliances
Varchild’s War-RidersAlliances
Wandering MageAlliances
Winter’s NightAlliances
Acidic DaggerMirage
Afiya GroveMirage
Amulet of UnmakingMirage
Asmira, Holy AvengerMirage
Auspicious AncestorMirage
Barreling AttackMirage
Bazaar of WondersMirage
Benthic DjinnMirage
Bone MaskMirage
BrushwaggMirage
Cadaverous BloomMirage
Canopy DragonMirage
CarrionMirage
Catacomb DragonMirage
ChaosphereMirage
Circle of DespairMirage
Cycle of LifeMirage
Discordant SpiritMirage
Divine RetributionMirage
Emberwilde CaliphMirage
Emberwilde DjinnMirage
Energy BoltMirage
Energy VortexMirage
Forsaken WastesMirage
Frenetic EfreetMirage
Grim FeastMirage
Hakim, LoreweaverMirage
Hall of GemstoneMirage
Harbinger of NightMirage
Hivis of the ScaleMirage
Jabari’s InfluenceMirage
Jungle PatrolMirage
Kukemssa PiratesMirage
Leering GargoyleMirage
Lion’s Eye DiamondMirage
Lure of PreyMirage
Malignant GrowthMirage
Mangara’s TomeMirage
Mindbender SporesMirage
Misers’ CageMirage
Mist DragonMirage
Natural BalanceMirage
Null ChamberMirage
Paupers’ CageMirage
Phyrexian DreadnoughtMirage
Phyrexian PurgeMirage
Phyrexian TributeMirage
Political TrickeryMirage
Preferred SelectionMirage
Prismatic LaceMirage
PurgatoryMirage
Purraj of UrborgMirage
Rashida ScalebaneMirage
Razor PendulumMirage
Reflect DamageMirage
ReparationsMirage
Rock BasiliskMirage
Sawback ManticoreMirage
Seeds of InnocenceMirage
Shallow GraveMirage
Shauku, EndbringerMirage
ShimmerMirage
Sidar JabariMirage
Soul EchoMirage
Spectral GuardianMirage
Spirit of the NightMirage
Subterranean SpiritMirage
Tainted SpecterMirage
TaniwhaMirage
Teeka’s DragonMirage
Teferi’s ImpMirage
Teferi’s IsleMirage
Telim’TorMirage
Telim’Tor’s EdictMirage
Tombstone StairwellMirage
Torrent of LavaMirage
Unfulfilled DesiresMirage
Ventifact BottleMirage
Warping WurmMirage
WellspringMirage
YareMirage
Zirilan of the ClawMirage
Zuberi, Golden FeatherMirage
Aku DjinnVisions
Anvil of BogardanVisions
Bogardan PhoenixVisions
Breathstealer’s CryptVisions
ChronatogVisions
City of SolitudeVisions
CorrosionVisions
Diamond KaleidoscopeVisions
Elkin LairVisions
EquipoiseVisions
Eye of SingularityVisions
Femeref EnchantressVisions
Firestorm HellkiteVisions
Flooded ShorelineVisions
Forbidden RitualVisions
Griffin CanyonVisions
Guiding SpiritVisions
Kaervek’s SpiteVisions
Katabatic WindsVisions
KookusVisions
LichenthropeVisions
Lightning CloudVisions
Ogre EnforcerVisions
Phyrexian MarauderVisions
Pillar Tombs of AkuVisions
Pygmy HippoVisions
Quirion DruidVisions
Rainbow EfreetVisions
Retribution of the MeekVisions
Righteous WarVisions
Sands of TimeVisions
Squandered ResourcesVisions
Suleiman’s LegacyVisions
Teferi’s RealmVisions
Three WishesVisions
TitheVisions
Triangle of WarVisions
Undiscovered ParadiseVisions
Viashivan DragonVisions
Zhalfirin CrusaderVisions
AbeyanceWeatherlight
AborothWeatherlight
Ancestral KnowledgeWeatherlight
AvizoaWeatherlight
Bone DancerWeatherlight
Bosium StripWeatherlight
Bubble MatrixWeatherlight
Debt of LoyaltyWeatherlight
Dwarven ThaumaturgistWeatherlight
Ertai’s FamiliarWeatherlight
FirestormWeatherlight
Fungus ElementalWeatherlight
GallowbraidWeatherlight
Goblin BombWeatherlight
Heart of BogardanWeatherlight
Heat StrokeWeatherlight
Infernal TributeWeatherlight
Inner SanctumWeatherlight
Liege of the HollowsWeatherlight
Lotus ValeWeatherlight
Mana WebWeatherlight
Maraxus of KeldWeatherlight
MorinfenWeatherlight
Mwonvuli OozeWeatherlight
Null RodWeatherlight
Paradigm ShiftWeatherlight
PeacekeeperWeatherlight
Pendrell MistsWeatherlight
Psychic VortexWeatherlight
Scorched RuinsWeatherlight
Thran TomeWeatherlight
Tolarian EntrancerWeatherlight
Tolarian SerpentWeatherlight
Urborg JusticeWeatherlight
Urborg StalkerWeatherlight
Wave of TerrorWeatherlight
Well of KnowledgeWeatherlight
Winding CanyonsWeatherlight
Xanthic StatueWeatherlight
AlurenTempest
ApocalypseTempest
Avenging AngelTempest
Commander Greven il-VecTempest
Corpse DanceTempest
Cursed ScrollTempest
EarthcraftTempest
Eladamri, Lord of LeavesTempest
Escaped ShapeshifterTempest
HumilityTempest
IntuitionTempest
MeditateTempest
Orim, Samite HealerTempest
RecycleTempest
SarcomancyTempest
Selenia, Dark AngelTempest
Crovax the CursedStronghold
Dream HallsStronghold
Mox DiamondStronghold
Silver WyvernStronghold
Sliver QueenStronghold
Volrath’s ShapeshifterStronghold
Volrath’s StrongholdStronghold
City of TraitorsExodus
Dominating LicidExodus
Ertai, Wizard AdeptExodus
Exalted DragonExodus
HatredExodus
Mind Over MatterExodus
Oath of GhoulsExodus
Recurring NightmareExodus
Survival of the FittestExodus
Argothian WurmUrza’s Saga
Barrin, Master WizardUrza’s Saga
Citanul CentaursUrza’s Saga
Gaea’s CradleUrza’s Saga
Gilded DrakeUrza’s Saga
Great WhaleUrza’s Saga
Herald of SerraUrza’s Saga
Karn, Silver GolemUrza’s Saga
LifelineUrza’s Saga
Lightning DragonUrza’s Saga
MorphlingUrza’s Saga
Opal ArchangelUrza’s Saga
Serra’s SanctumUrza’s Saga
Tolarian AcademyUrza’s Saga
Temporal ApertureUrza’s Saga
Time SpiralUrza’s Saga
Yawgmoth’s WillUrza’s Saga
ZephidUrza’s Saga
Deranged HermitUrza’s Legacy
Grim MonolithUrza’s Legacy
Memory JarUrza’s Legacy
Multani, Maro-SorcererUrza’s Legacy
PalinchronUrza’s Legacy
Radiant, ArchangelUrza’s Legacy
Ring of GixUrza’s Legacy
Second ChanceUrza’s Legacy
Weatherseed TreefolkUrza’s Legacy
Academy RectorUrza’s Destiny
Carnival of SoulsUrza’s Destiny
Covetous DragonUrza’s Destiny
DonateUrza’s Destiny
MasticoreUrza’s Destiny
MetalworkerUrza’s Destiny
OpalescenceUrza’s Destiny
Phyrexian NegatorUrza’s Destiny
Powder KegUrza’s Destiny
Rofellos, Llanowar EmissaryUrza’s Destiny
ReplenishUrza’s Destiny
TreacheryUrza’s Destiny
Yavimaya HollowUrza’s Destiny
Yawgmoth’s BargainUrza’s Destiny

Related Topics

Magic: The GatheringTrading Card Games