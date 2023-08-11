MTG: What is the Reserved List?

MTG’s Reserved List is a curated collection of some of the most powerful cards in all of Magic’s history. We break down what it is, and why it exists.

MTG has turned 30 years old, and the game is about to enter one of its weirdest periods of all time. Between MTG Universes Beyond introducing cards we’d never thought we’d see, the mainline game is equally getting stranger.

MTG hasn’t always been a super well-oiled machine though. Its early days never considered that MTG would be around for 30 years, and so some of the cards from this era are exceptionally powerful, or no longer wanted in the game.

Article continues after ad

The Reserved List is more than just Black Lotus and the rest of the Power Nine. Instead, it’s a collection of cards that will never be reprinted. Think of it as a contract between MTG players and Wizards of the Coast. It has no legal binding, but it’s just easier to avoid them entirely.

Why was the Reserved List created?

During the early days of MTG, players who had spent thousands on it “protested” at the possibility super rare cards would see endless reprints and cheapen their collections. Since then, it has changed considerably. In 2011, Wizards added the clause that they would never print any of the cards on the list in MTG’s premium or non-premium products.

Article continues after ad

In 2010, an MTG Duel Deck pack was printed with a Reserved List card included. The backlash forced Wizards to add the 2011 clause.

Cards on the Reserved List include things like Bazaar of Baghdad and until 2002, included Commander staple Sol RIng. Of course, it’s not all about gameplay for the Reserved List. Some cards featuring racist and religious depictions have been placed on the list, and even removed from Magic’s official “Gatherer” database.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Reserved List now ends at Urza’s Destiny (1999), with no cards added to it since then.

Article continues after ad

While some cards hold serious power in the game still, like the Moxen, a lot of “outdated” cards are still limited from printing. Things like Selenia, Dark Angel hold no real value in the game anymore. They’re not explicitly “bad cards”, but don’t hold any value outside of the fact they’re on the Reserved List.

That’s also the reason why they’ll probably never be removed from the Reserved List. Even though some of the cards can be found for a pittance on TCGPlayer and other stores, there’s still value in them for the collectors.

Article continues after ad

What cards are on the MTG Reserved List?

There are 573 different MTG cards included on the Reserved List. While some are easy to point to and find out, others still remain due to time. Nothing has been removed since 2002 either.

While some cards will be recognizable, some might raise an eyebrow. Remember, MTG is over 30 years old at this point. Things fall through the cracks.