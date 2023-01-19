Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – How to claim free Commemorative Item Pack

To celebrate the huge success of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom is giving away a free Commemorative Item Pack to help players on their hunting quests. Here’s how you can claim all these in-game goodies.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold five million copies worldwide and in order to celebrate this monolithic milestone, Capcom is giving away some in-game goodies. The latest free DLC gives Hunters free Ancient Potions, Mega Barrel Bombs, Dango Tickets – and a number of other useful items.

After all, the monsters that inhabit Elgado are extremely fearsome and can quickly send even the game’s best players back to base camp. So, if you wish to claim the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Commemorative Item Pack, then our handy guide has you covered.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Commemorative Item Pack

Capcom The latest free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Item Pack contains lots of useful items.

In order to claim the Monster Hunter Rise: Subreak free Commemorative Item Pack, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below:

Download the latest version of Monster Hunter: Rise. Boot up the game. Head over to the Courier in Kamura Village or to the Courier in the Outpost. Select ‘Add-on Content’ from the drop-down menu. Pick the Commemorative Item Pack to add all the items to your game.

Once you have followed the instructions above, you’ll be able to claim some free goodies that you can use on your hunts. The Commemorative Item Pack contains the following items:

Ancient Potion x10

Mega Barrel Bomb x10

Dango Ticket x10

HA.Sphere x10

Platinum Egg x1

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about claiming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Commemorative Item Pack. Make sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

