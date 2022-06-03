MoistCr1TiKal slams Sonic Frontiers as a “bootleg” Sonic game

Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world Sonic game from SEGA, was put on blast by YouTuber Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White who called the game’s trailer “completely empty.”

SEGA made massive news when the company revealed Sonic Frontiers, the blue hedgehog’s upcoming next-gen open-world title. The announcement came off a wave of Sonic excitement stemming from the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie back in April.

While Sonic fans were elated by the announcement, after showing off some gameplay of the title, many fans shared skepticism including MoistCr1TiKal who didn’t hold back on roasting the available footage.

MoistCr1TiKal slams Sonic Frontiers as “horrible”

On June 3, the YouTuber uploaded a video to his channel named “New Sonic Game Looks Horrible.”

In the video the 27-year-old slams the footage that’s been revealed for Frontiers as “abominable.”

He explains that he was shocked that the game looks so bad considering how “easy buckets” making an open-world Sonic game should be. Charles also calls the gameplay footage. “An affront to God. The game looks like those fake video games that they use for movies.”

White goes on to say the title looks like a “bootleg Sonic,” and explains that it looks like, “A fan-made game. But, at least with fan-made games, there’s passion. This just feels completely empty.”

Only time will tell if Sonic Frontiers is actually as bad as Cr1TiKal believes it will be.

The game is currently slated for a holiday 2022 release window, but no confirmed release date just yet. If it were up to Charles, he’d probably delay the game and fill out the open world a bit.